App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 03:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi should be bold in declaring economic package of 5-6% of GDP: Congress

The Opposition party demanded that the Centre cleared all pending dues to the states to enable them to fight with the novel coronavirus pandemic, besides also giving each of them special economic packages.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to be bold in declaring a financial package of at least five to six per cent of the GDP for ensuring economic recovery after the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Opposition party demanded that the Centre cleared all pending dues to the states to enable them to fight with the novel coronavirus pandemic, besides also giving each of them special economic packages.

COVID-19 pandemic LIVE updates

Close

At a press conference via video, party spokesperson Anand Sharma said the government must also allow industry contributions under the corporate social responsibility to the chief minister relief funds in various states along the same lines as that granted to the PM Cares Fund.

related news

He added that not doing so would amount of discrimination and unfairness towards states.

"These are extraordinary times and it required extra-rdinary actions. That is why the prime minister should be bold and declare an economic package to help revive various secctors of the economy post lockdown," Sharma said.

"We expect that the economic package should be at least five-six per cent of India's GDP," he said.

The Congress leader added that many countries like the UK, France and Germany had declared economic packages that were 15 per cent of their GDP, and the USA had it at 10 per cent.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 03:10 pm

tags #Congress #economic package #Economy #GDP #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

NPS’ partial withdrawal rules: Here's all you need to know

NPS’ partial withdrawal rules: Here's all you need to know

MPC minutes: Virus’ ‘dance of death’, uncertainty on post-COVID-19 world and a promise to fire again

MPC minutes: Virus’ ‘dance of death’, uncertainty on post-COVID-19 world and a promise to fire again

India has enough HCQ capacity to serve demand, clinical trial outcome is crucial

India has enough HCQ capacity to serve demand, clinical trial outcome is crucial

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.