App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2019 01:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Opinion | The idea of universal basic income for farmers

The BJP’s manifesto promises to expand the reach of PM-Kisaan to all farm households.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Siraj Hussain

An average voter may not read or be influenced by manifestos of political parties but such documents are carefully examined by investors having a stake in stock markets. Political party leaders themselves may not take their manifestos seriously but their possible impact on the Indian economy is a valid concern.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) manifesto for the 2019 parliament elections -- called Sankalp Patra -- was released on April 8, only three days before the first phase of polling. It is not easy for a ruling party to completely break away from its actions so the BJP has to be more circumspect about promises. This dilemma is clearly reflected in the party’s manifesto.

The best part of the manifesto is the commitment to invest Rs 25 lakh crore to improve productivity in the farm sector. This is more important than loan waivers, direct income support (PM-Kisan) or minimum income guarantee (NYAY). This can change the face of Indian agriculture if infrastructure gaps are identified in each state and region, and resources are invested prudently. Only 6.8 million hectares of land were covered under micro irrigation by March 31, 2018, and most of it was in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra. The manifesto promises to increase this to 10 million hectares. There is an urgent need for farmers in north India to use this technique to save water and increase productivity.

related news

Similarly, higher investment in pack houses, reefer vehicles and cold chainswill not only reduce wastages but also deliver better prices to farmers.

The Narendra Modi government did spur investment in irrigation under thePradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMFBY), but due to inertia in several states, the progress did not match the intention. Sadly, the manifesto does not promise a specific target to increase irrigation coverage.

In 1986, the Centre launched the Technology Mission on Oilseeds but it lost traction over the years and India’s import bill for edible oils continued to balloon. The BJP’s promise to re-launch the oilseeds mission is a welcome step as the import bill for edible oils is approximately $11 billion. A diversion of land from wheat and paddy production to edible oil seeds can reduce the burden of procurement and save foreign exchange. Processing and refining can also create rural jobs.

The promise to make crop insurance voluntary under the Pradhan PMFBY shows that the government realises that there are challenges in the scheme. PMFBY is enormously better than UPA’s crop insurance scheme-(MNAIS), which primarily aimed to keep the premium subsidy of the Centre and states at a low level. The Modi government reduced farmers’ premium to just 2 percent for Kharif crops and 1.5 percent for Rabi crops and provided insurance for the entire cost of cultivation. If crop insurance becomes optional, only those farmers who are in regions hit by calamities will insure. This will result in adverse selection and actuarial premiums will shoot up across India to unmanageable levels. This may well lead to the end of crop insurance in India.

The manifesto promises to expand the reach of PM-Kisaan to all farm households. According to the Agriculture Census, 2015-16, there were 14.6 crore operational holdings out of which 12.6 crore are small and marginal holdings. The promise of Rs 6,000 per year to all 14.6 crore farmers is neither desirable nor logical but it shows that at least for farmers, the idea of universal basic income has been accepted.

The average income of farmers (who are not small or medium) was Rs 1,76,400 per year, according to Nabard’s All India Rural Financial Inclusion Survey 2015-16. For them, the assistance of Rs 6,000 per year is just 3.4 percent of their income. It would have been better to increase the assistance for small and marginal farmers from Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 per year.

The BJP’s promise of pension for farmers sounds too good to be true. It will perhaps be a contributory pension scheme but small and marginal farmers have hardly any surplus and they may find even small contributions to be unaffordable.

The manifesto promises to bring additional 20 lakh hectares of hilly, tribal and rain-fed areas under organic farming. Linking of goshalas to the promotion of organic farming may improve the viability of both. The real challenge for organic farmers is marketing. Unless they get an additional price for organic produce, they are unlikely to continue as organic farmers.

The chapter on agriculture in the manifesto is aptly named as doubling farmers’ income, which has been the dominant theme since its announcement by the Prime Minister at Bareilly on February 28, 2016. In the first four years, the growth of gross value added (GVA) at basic prices from the “agriculture, forestry and fishing” was 2.9 percent. If the income of agricultural households has to be doubled by 2022, it will have to grow by 15 percent in the remaining years up to 2022.

The manifesto seems to ignore the daunting task ahead in achieving such a high growth rate in the run-up to 2022. If Skymet’s forecast of deficient monsoon this year comes true, the income of farmers may, in fact, go down.

It seems that both the BJP and Congress have accepted that it is not possible to deliver MSP to farmers of all crops. The manifestos, therefore, promises to enable market avenues for the realisation of the MSP.

Hit by the downturn in global prices, drought in 2014-15 and 2015-16, deficient rainfall in large parts of India in 2018-19 and lingering effect of demonetisation, farmers’ incomes have taken a hit in the last three years. If the promise to invest Rs 25 lakh crore is actually kept, Indian agriculture would be less affected by external shocks.

Siraj Hussain is a Visiting Senior Fellow at ICRIER. He retired as Union Agriculture Secretary.
First Published on Apr 10, 2019 01:15 pm

tags #agriculture #BJP #farmers #Lok Sabha elections #manifesto #PM-Kisaan

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

PM Narendra Modi biopic stopped by Election Commission till the end of ...

Katrina Kaif is poles apart on social media and her real life, feels V ...

No Fathers In Kashmir: Here's the footage that CBFC cut from the film

Badla success: Amitabh Bachchan takes a dig at the producers, Shah Ruk ...

These pictures of Hema Malini and Sushma Swaraj bonding at an event sc ...

IPL 2019: Harbhajan Singh’s daughter already knew the outcome of KKR ...

Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina share stunning photos while shooting for Kaa ...

Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh says he’s a ‘first time voter’ in BJP ...

Malaika Arora savagely shuts down haters on social media with her hot ...

100 Naxals Involved in Dantewada Attack That Killed BJP MLA, 4 Others: ...

Alia Bhatt Casts a Spell in Gold & Ivory Suit Handspun by Local Artisa ...

Restaurants in Bengal Find 'Sweet Spot' in Elections

Camila Cabello to Star in New 'Cinderella' Movie

EC Says Telangana Chief Minister KCR Made Communal Remarks, Violated M ...

Priyanka, Robert Vadra and Two Kids in Tow, Rahul Gandhi Sends Message ...

Elderly Man Commits 'Suicide' by Jumping in Front of Metro Train

Jet Airways Plane Seized by European Firm at Amsterdam Airport Over No ...

Modi Govt Compromised on National Security: Left Parties on Rafale Dea ...

PM Modi sets the tone for Lok Sabha polls in wide-ranging interview to ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

IMF lowers India’s growth projection to 7.3% in FY20

Narendra Modi rides nationalist fervour to keep edge in election that ...

Behind the scenes, poll officials in Sikkim prepare to set up voting b ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex falls 200 points, Nifty below 11,650 as ...

Bond yields on long-term rates may steepen in near term, says PNB Gilt ...

Motilal Oswal expects Nifty earnings growth of 7.5% in FY19

Find out why HDFC Securities is bringing back Tata Motors under covera ...

Cold war among Congress leaders in Punjab turns Lok Sabha constituenci ...

Mike Pompeo refuses to back two-state solution after Israel pledges to ...

BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi, 4 security personnel killed in Chhattisgarh Nax ...

Shah Rukh Khan to team up with Tamil director Atlee for upcoming film, ...

Ford nears deal with Mahindra & Mahindra to form new JV; US automaker ...

Champions League: Mauricio Pochettino's methodical Tottenham Hotspur m ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Iron Man: Exploring the origins of the Armoured Avenger, and what make ...

Black hole Event Horizon: Watch the epic first black hole photo live t ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.