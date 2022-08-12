English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    ONGC Q1 Result | Profit jumps 251% to Rs 15,206 crore, revenue grows 84%

    The standalone revenue from operations for the June FY23 quarter grew by 84 percent to Rs 42,321 crore compared to the corresponding period last fiscal.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    August 12, 2022 / 08:09 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on August 12 reported a standalone profit of Rs 15,205.85 crore for the quarter ended June FY23, up 251 percent compared to the year-ago period driven by strong operating performance and top-line growth.

    The standalone profit in Q1FY22 stood at Rs 4,334.75 crore.

    The standalone revenue from operations for the June FY23 quarter grew by 84 percent to Rs 42,321 crore compared to the corresponding period last fiscal.

    ONGC registered a 91 percent year-on-year growth in offshore business at Rs 27,990.4 crore and onshore business increased by 72 percent to Rs 14,330.3 crore during the quarter under review.

    Also read - LIC Q1 Result | Net profit comes in at Rs 683 crore, firm sees rise in market share

    Close

    Related stories

    The EBIT of offshore business during Q1FY23 jumped 133 percent to Rs 16,036 crore and that of onshore surged 682.5 percent to Rs 4,890.3 crore compared to the corresponding period last fiscal.

    The healthy operating performance was led by higher crude realisation following a spike in oil prices and an increase in domestic gas prices. EBITDA came in at Rs 24,731 crore for the quarter ended June FY23, rising 125 percent YoY, and margin jumped by 1,065 bps YoY to 58.43 percent during the quarter. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.
    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    Tags: #Oil and Natural Gas Corporation #ONGC #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2022 07:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.