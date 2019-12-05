OECD report projects India's FY19-20 GDP growth to be 5.8%

The 2019 edition of OECD Economic Surveys: India report has projected India's gross domestic product (GDP) to grow at 5.8 percent for the financial year 2019-20.

"Growth has slowed since mid-2018, from a hefty pace, reflecting the sharp deceleration in private consumption," the report underlines.

Changes in insurance regulations and liquidity stress in the non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have affected car sales while the shutdown of one major airline and volatility in fuel prices have weighed on consumer confidence, the survey said.

The report, despite forecasting muted GDP growth for India, says that the country remains a growth champion despite recent slowdown and going forward, growth is projected to recover.

For 2020, the survey projects India's GDP growth to be 6.2 percent and 6.4 percent in 2021.

"The recent loosening in monetary policy, combined with fiscal rectitude, will lower the cost of borrowing for the corporate sector," the report said.

It also noted that the ongoing resolution of distressed assets of non-financial corporates under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code is expected to unlock resources for new investment projects.

The government needs to raise more tax revenue by removing the tax expenditures that mostly benefit the rich, freeze nominal personal income tax brackets, and improve compliance in order to have better macro-economic policies, the survey recommended.

The survey has found that more personal income tax revenue can be raised to finance investment in infrastructure.

"There is scope to... higher public spending on health and education and to adhere to the set target on public debt to GDP (gross domestic product)," the report says.

The report said that there is scope to raise more and better tax revenue to reduce public debt and fund large infrastructure needs.

"Tax collection remains low, partly reflecting India’s low-income level, its high degree of informality and narrow base due to a wide array of tax breaks," the report said.

It also said that several reforms are contributing to improve tax compliance, especially the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

"Overall, the number of companies and individuals filing tax returns increased by 22 percent in FY 2017-18 and income tax revenue increased by 19 percent," the report said.

The survey recommends the creation of an independent fiscal council to govern the transparency of off-budget transactions and contingent liabilities.

"Government deficit to GDP has declined but various public spending programmes are partly financed off-budget. Contingent liabilities are looming," the report has found.

The survey says that income has increased in recent years but private investment has lagged behind and has even actively slowed.