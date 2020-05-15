Government reaches out to agriculture sector on third day of stimulus measures

Reiterating the Modi government's commitment towards the agriculture sector and highlighting its intent to rehabilitate the country's farmers following the COVID-19 devastation, the third tranche of Centre's economic package has been devoted to them.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman on May 15 announced 11 measures to boost the sector, ranging from amendment of Essential Commodities Act to a Rs 1 lakh crore crore fund to boost agriculture infrastructure.

"The government will amend the Essential Commodities Act to enable better price realisation for farmers. Agriculture products, including cereals, edible oils, oilseeds, pulses, onions, and potatoes to be de-regulated," said Sitharaman.

She highlighted the measures taken by the Modi government to alleviate the stress caused to the farming community due to lockdown restrictions.

"In the past two months, number of measures taken to support farmers. We have made purchases worth more than Rs 74,300 crore through MSP during the lockdown. We are providing Rs 1 lakh crore for FPOs for strengthening farm-gate infrastructure for farmers," said Sitharaman.

In a boost for micro food enterprises, a Rs 10,000 crore scheme will be rolled out for its formalisation. Around 2 lakh enterprises are expected to benefit and focus will be on empowering entrepreneurs, in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Seeking to provide farmers more flexibility regarding selling their products, Sitharaman also said a central law will be formulated to provide adequate choice to farmers to sell produce at attractive prices and inter-state trade will be made barrier-free.

“There will be a legal framework to help farmers to fix their own prices for products and we are looking to increase availability of farming technology and selling opportunities. 'Operation Greens' will also to be extended from tomatoes, onions and potatoes to all fruits and vegetables," she said.

For the promotion of herbal cultivation, 10,00,000 hectares of land to be covered in the next two years with an outlay of Rs 4,000 crore.

It will focus on infrastructure development related to integrated beekeeping development centres, collection, marketing & storage centres and post-harvest facilities.

A Rs 500 crore scheme to promote beekeeping is also being introduced, said Sitharaman.

In a slew of measures for the fisheries and animal husbandry sector, Sitharaman announced a Rs 20,000 crore scheme for fishermen - Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.

An Animal Husbandry infrastructure development fund of Rs 15,000 crore will also be set up while a National Animal Disease Control programme for food and mouth disease and Brucellosis has been launched with a total outlay of Rs 13,343 crore.

