Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE | Rs 10,000 crore fund for micro food enterprises, says FM
This is the third day of the FM outlining a tranche of the contours of India’s massive Rs 20 lakh crore fiscal stimulus package
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the media at 4 pm on May 15. This is the second day of the FM outlining a tranche of the contours of India’s massive Rs 20 lakh crore fiscal stimulus announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
FM Sitharaman said the announcements will be made in tranches. The announcements on May 13 included six measures for MSMEs, 2 for EPF, 2 for NBFCs and MFIs, 1 for discoms, 1 for contractors, 1 for real estate sector, and 3 tax measures.
The second tranche on May 14 focused on migrant workers, street vendors, small traders, self-employed people and small farmers.
The financial stimulus announced by PM Modi on May 12 is almost 10 percent of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) and comes as the country battles the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.This Rs 20 lakh crore figure, however, includes the previous Rs 1.7 lakh crore stimulus package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and steps taken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) since lockdown began on March 24 midnight. These earlier measures now together account to Rs 7.79 lakh crore of the complete package.
Top
highlights
Watch LIVE
Agriculture produce price and quality assurance
Amendment to Essential Commodities Act
Additional Steps during COVID-19
Tranche III specifics
Key Highlights for Tranche I & II
Measures announced on May 14
Measures announced on May 13
FM Sitharaman LIVE | Watch Press Conference by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here
FM Sitharaman LIVE | Agriculture produce price and quality assurance
FM Sitharaman LIVE | Agriculture Marketing Reforms
FM Sitharaman LIVE | Amendment to Essential Commodities Act
FM Sitharaman LIVE | Last in list of 8 - 'TOP' to Total Rs 500 crore in existing scheme. Pilot extended for next six months and will be expanded further. TOP is tomato, onion and potatoes, this will now be extended to other vegetables to tackle supply chain issues, especially perishable fruits and vegetables. Scheme will provide 50% subsidy for transportation and 50% subsidy for storage (including cold storage included): Sitharaman
FM Sitharaman LIVE | Rs 500 crore for bee keeping initiatives. Will increase income for around 2 lakh bee keepers, Scheme will include infrastructure, capacity building, marketing and export support: Sitharaman
FM Sitharaman LIVE | Rs 4,000 crore allocated for promotion of herbal cultivation. Will generate income of Rs 5,000 crore for local farmers engaged in this cultivation. National Medicinal Plant Board will undertake 800 hectares of areas in the corridors of river Ganga for growing of herbal and medical plants: Sitharaman
FM Sitharaman LIVE | Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund of Rs 15,000 crore. It will give incentives for establishing plants for export of niche products: Sitharaman
FM Sitharaman LIVE | Fourth item is National Animal Disease Programme with total outlay of Rs 13,343 crore. Will ensure 100% vaccination for cattle, buffalo, sheep and pigs against foot and mouth disease (FMD): Sitharaman
FM Sitharaman LIVE | Logistics capacities under PMMSY for activities related to marine and inland fisheries. Provide employment to 55 lakh in the sector. Expected to contribute Rs 1 lakh crore to India's exports. Will help in better standards, new fishing vessels, harbours, insurance for person and boats. Will lead to additional 70 lakh tonnes over the next 5 years. It is to empower people to make a livelihood for themselves. Making sure India is helped to stand on its own. Rs 11,000 crore allocated for marine, inland fisheries and Rs 9,000 crore for infrastructure activities: Sitharaman