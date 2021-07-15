June exports surge nearly 50% as global orders rise

Representational image. (Shutterstock)

Owing to an uptick in global orders and continuing low base effect, India's merchandise trade shot up by a major 48.3 percent in June. Exports had risen by 69.7 percent in May, 193.63 percent in April and 60 percent in March.

Data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on July 15 showed outbound trade rose to $32 billion in June, from $21.9 billion in June, 2020. Compared to June, 2019, export growth was nearly 30 percent in the latest month.

The rise is also partly due to the extremely low volume of trade beginning in March last year when the nationwide lockdown had been imposed. Trade had been among the first industries to be hit in the initial days of the pandemic, after a nationwide lockdown was announced on March 23. However, the impact of lockdown in other nations also impacted trade had already begun, thus adversely affecting shipping flows even before that.

After a difficult year, exports had however began rising since December. In February, before the low base effect kicked in, growth was a marginal 0.67 percent.

All major export segments such as Processed petroleum, electronics, engineering goods, gems & jewellery, textiles and pharma saw major growth in June. Exporters say there has been a continued revival not only in the order booking positions but also in the demand from across the globe.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Imports also rise

In June, imports saw an equally large rise, going up by a huge 98.3 percent to $41.8 billion. Operating on a similar low base, imports had risen by 73.6 percent in May, 163 percent in April and 53.7 percent in March.

The largest part of the import bill - petroleum and crude oil - stood at $9.45 billion, down from $10.87 billion and $10.27 billion worth of imports in the previous two months. In the latest month, gold imports fell to $0.67 billion.

India's merchandise trade deficit in May stood at $9.37 billion, down from $0.79 billion in May. On a monthly basis, India's trade position has returned to the familiar deficit territory after witnessing a rare trade surplus of $800 million last year at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic-induced national lockdown.