    India's FDI inflow hits all-time high of over Rs 6 lakh crore in FY22

    FDI equity inflow in manufacturing sectors increased to more than Rs 1.58 lakh crore in FY22, as compared to Rs 89,766 crore clocked in the previous fiscal.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 29, 2022 / 03:49 PM IST
    Representative image

    India's inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) struck an all-time high of over Rs 6 lakh crore in fiscal year 2021-22, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on July 29.

    "India has received its highest ever FDI inflow of Rs 6,31,050 crores in financial year 2021-22," an official release noted.

    Further, FDI equity inflow in manufacturing sectors has increased to Rs 1,58,332 crore in FY22 from Rs 89,766 crore in FY21, marking an increase of 76 percent.

    "Measures taken by the government on FDI policy reforms have resulted in increased FDI inflows in the country," the release stated.

    The FDI inflow in FY21 stood at USD 81.97 billion, the ministry had said in a statement issued in May.

    In terms of top investor countries, Singapore is at the top with 27 percent followed by the US (18 percent) and Mauritius (16 percent) during the last fiscal.

    Among sectors, computer software and hardware attracted maximum inflows. It was followed by the services sector and automobile industry, the data showed.

    The government has put in place a "liberal and transparent policy for attracting FDI", wherein most sectors, except certain strategically important sectors, are open for 100 percent FDI under the automatic route, the ministry said.

    Subject to the provisions of the FDI policy, foreign investment in manufacturing sector is under automatic route, it added.

    With PTI inputs
    Tags: #Commerce and Industry Ministry #Economy #FDI #foreign direct investment (FDI)
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 03:17 pm
