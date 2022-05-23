English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    FDI equity inflows marginally down at $58.77 bn in 2021-22: DPIIT data

    FDI equity inflows into India contracted marginally by 1 per cent to USD 58.77 billion during 2021-22, according to official data.

    PTI
    May 23, 2022 / 09:42 PM IST

    FDI equity inflows into India contracted marginally by 1 per cent to USD 58.77 billion during 2021-22, according to official data. The FDI equity inflows stood at USD 59.63 billion during 2020-21, the data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) showed.

    However, total foreign direct investment into India rose by 2 per cent to the "highest ever" USD 83.57 billion in 2021-22. Total FDI inflows include equity inflows, reinvested earnings and other capital. During 2021-22, Singapore was at the top with USD 15.87 billion worth of investments. It was followed by the US (USD 10.55 billion), Mauritius (USD 9.4 billion), the Netherlands (USD 4.62 billion), Cayman Islands (USD 3.81 billion), and the UK (USD 1.65 billion), the data showed.

    The computer software and hardware sector attracted the highest inflows of USD 14.5 billion during the last fiscal. It was followed by services (USD 7.1 billion), automobile industry (USD 7 billion), trading (USD 4.5 billion) construction (infrastructure) activities (USD 3.3 billion) and pharma (USD 1.4 billion), the data showed.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #DPIIT #FDI Equity Inflows #FDI inflows #foreign direct investment (FDI)
    first published: May 23, 2022 09:38 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.