MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Indian inflation likely accelerated to a six-month high in December: Poll

The January 4-7 survey of 41 economists showed Indian retail inflation rose to 5.80% last month from 4.91% in November, spending more than two years above the Reserve Bank of India’s medium-term target of 4.0%.

Reuters
January 10, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST
Representative image: Reuters

Representative image: Reuters

Higher telecommunications charges, along with a comparatively low base one year ago, likely drove Indian retail inflation to a six-month high in December, a Reuters poll found, keeping alive expectations for an interest rate rise by mid-year.

The January 4-7 survey of 41 economists showed Indian retail inflation rose to 5.80% last month from 4.91% in November, spending more than two years above the Reserve Bank of India’s medium-term target of 4.0%.

If realised, it would be the highest since June 2021.

Estimates ranged between 4.70% and 6.30%, including seven respondents who predicted it would be above the RBI’s upper tolerance limit of 6.0%. The report is due to be released on Wednesday at 1200 GMT.

"Headline inflation is likely to shoot back up to the upper end of the target range, as rising telecom tariffs and high energy costs set the stage for a potential tightening of monetary policy," said Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist at Barclays.

Close

Related stories

"However, moderating food prices should keep expectations in check."

The RBI left its repo rate unchanged at 4.0% for a ninth consecutive policy meeting last month, sticking to its focus on economic growth as India still faces challenges from the coronavirus pandemic.

"Now, the RBI will have to address inflation. The core inflation remains very sticky and elevated and it will have to be cognizant about that," said Upasna Bhardwaj, senior economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank.

A separate Reuters survey forecast the RBI to raise the repo rate to 4.25% some time in the April to June period.

The latest poll also showed industrial output expanded 3.0% in November from a year ago, compared with 3.2% in October. Infrastructure output – made up of eight main industries and accounting for about 40% of total factory production – slowed to 3.1% year-on-year in November.
Reuters
Tags: #Economy #India #inflation #retail inflation
first published: Jan 10, 2022 09:56 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.