India Post Payments Bank's ‘DakPay’ app to boost financial inclusion, says Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

DakPay services include domestic money transfers and utility bill payments.

Moneycontrol Contributor
December 15, 2020 / 03:28 PM IST
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and IT, and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad on December 15 launched digital payments app ‘DakPay’ by India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), which will provide doorstep financial assistance to customers. 

It is a part of the government's ongoing efforts to provide digital financial inclusion at the last mile across India, the Ministry of Electronics and IT said in a statement. 

"DakPay offers online payments and home delivery of financial services. This innovative service will not only give access to banking services and postal products online, but also is a unique concept where one can order and avail postal financial services at doorstep," the minister said.

"I strongly believe that this double strength of service offerings in the form of online payments and home delivery of financial services combined with a nationwide network of postal departments will be another big leap towards the prime minister’s vision of a financially inclusive and an AatmaNirbhar Bharat," he added. 

Services by DakPay include Domestic Money Transfers, Scan QR code and make payment for services/merchants digitally (Virtual debit card & with UPI), enabling cashless ecosystem through biometrics, providing interoperable banking services to the customers of ANY BANK (AePS) and Utility Bill Payment services. 

“DakPay brings simplified payment solutions to all by offering all customers access to the banking and payments products and services either through an App or in assisted mode with the help of the trusted postman,” Pradipta Kumar Bisoi, Secretary (Posts) and IPPB Board Chairman noted. 
TAGS: #DakPay #Digital Payments #India Post Payments Bank #Ravi Shankar Prasad
first published: Dec 15, 2020 03:26 pm

