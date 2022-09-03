India becomes 5th largest economy, Twitterati reacts

Representative image

India leaped past the UK in the final three months of 2021 to become the fifth-biggest economy. The calculation is based in US dollars, and India extended its lead in the first quarter, according to GDP figures from the International Monetary Fund. Twitterati reacted to this feat and tweeted out their feelings of awe.

Billionaire businessman, and the chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra reacted to the news tweeting out his joy and stating how India has given a reply to those who felt that the country would descend into chaos.

The business tycoon tweeted "The law of Karma works. News that would have filled the hearts of every Indian that fought hard & sacrificed much for freedom. And a silent but strong reply to those who thought India would descend into chaos. A time for silent reflection, gratitude."

The Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal also reacted to the news and shared his excitement in the form of a tweet "India is the world's fifth biggest economy now!"

Indian cricket commentator and journalist Harsha Bhogle tweeted about the news and emphasized the role of education in helping the Indian economy surpass the UK.

The veteran cricket commentator tweeted: "Bloomberg says the Indian economy is now larger than that of the UK. I know we are a bigger country with more people but to get here after the brutality and plunder of colonisation, is something to be proud of. Many factors but I believe prioritisation of education is the biggest."

Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Chemicals and Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya credited the Prime Minister's 'dynamic' leadership and cited the mantra of 'reform, perform & transform' as the reason behind the growth of the Indian economy.

The minister tweeted : " India under PM @NarendraModi Ji's dynamic leadership surpasses UK to become world’s 5th biggest economy. With the mantra of reform, perform & transform, New India is writing new pages of success & marching rapidly towards becoming an economic superpower."

The Indian economy is forecast to grow more than 7% this year.The IMF’s own forecasts show India overtaking the UK in dollar terms on an annual basis this year. A decade ago, India ranked 11th among the largest economies, while the UK was 5th.