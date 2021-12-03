Hiring activity in India grew 21% YoY in November: Naukri JobSpeak

[Representative image]

Hiring activity in India rose 26 percent year-on-year (YoY) in November 2021 on the back of increased retail demand, festive hype and re-opening of educational institutions, as per the Naukri JobSpeak index. Trend for November ‘21 was 2,173 compared to 1,727 in November ‘20.

Among the sectors that witnessed growth include retail, hospitality and education. In fact, the retail sector picked up 47 percent for the period, showing signs of recovery amid the festive season.

Hospitality and travel also picked up more than 58 percent, while the education sector jumped over 54 percent YoY.

“Being two of the worst impacted sectors of the pandemic, the hospitality/travel and retail industry have stood out in their recovery,” said Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com.

Hiring activity has also grown in job creation sectors such as banking and financial services, which saw over 30 percent jump, and IT and software which saw more than 50 percent growth, compared to November last year.

Another big sector growth was telecom and ISP (over 91 percent); while sectors such as medical and medical and healthcare and FMCG saw muted growth of over 3 percent and over 6 percent, respectively.

Metros trump Tier II cities

Further, the index found that hiring trends are ‘positive’ across all major cities and experience levels. Hiring in Metro cities and Tier II cities recorded average annual growth of 39 percent and 16 percent, respectively. It was the continuous growth of the IT-Software and BFSI sectors that enabled Metros to outperform their Tier – II counterparts in the annual growth charts.

City-wise, Hyderabad (+47 percent), Pune (+47 percent) and Bengaluru (+49 percent) recorded the highest growth in November. Hiring was also positive in Mumbai (+36 percent), Delhi/NCR (+34 percent) and Chennai (+35 percent), while Kolkata (+23 percent) witnessed relatively slower growth.

Among the non-metros, Ahmedabad (+61 percent) witnessed maximum growth in November ‘21 followed by Coimbatore (+28 percent).

Senior professionals in demand

In terms of job profiles, all experience bands saw growth compared to last year, with demand for senior professionals (8-12 years’ experience) jumped 37 percent – gaining maximum traction.

Demand was also positive for professionals in the 4-7 years (+30 percent), 0-3 years (+27 percent), 13-16 years (+26 percent) and above 16 years (+20 percent) brackets.

The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly Index that calculates and records hiring activity based on the job listings on Naukri.com website month on month.