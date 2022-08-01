English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    GST collection rises to Rs 1.49 lakh crore in July, up 28% YoY

    At Rs 1.49 lakh crore, the July GST mop-up is the new second-highest amount collected in a month

    Moneycontrol News
    August 01, 2022 / 12:41 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    India collected Rs 1.49 lakh crore as Goods and Services  Tax (GST) in July, posting an increase of 28 percent from the same month last year, the finance ministry said on August 1.

    Compared to the money collected in June, the July GST mop-up was 3 percent higher.

    "For five months in a row now, the monthly GST revenues have been more than Rs 1.4 lakh core, showing a steady increase every month," the finance ministry said in a statement.

    Of the total GST collections, Central GST was Rs 25,751 crore, while State GST was Rs 32,807 crore. Integrated GST was Rs 79,518 crore and cess was Rs 10,920 crore.

    The government settled Rs 32,365 crore to Central GST and Rs 26,774 crore to State GST from Integrated GST. As such, post settlement, the total revenue of the Centre and the States in July was Rs 58,116 crore and Rs 59,581 crore, respectively.

    Close

    Related stories

    At Rs 1.49 lakh crore, the July GST mop-up is the new second-highest amount collected in a month, pipping the June number by 3 percent.

    The highest-ever GST collected in a month is Rs 1.68 lakh crore and was achieved earlier this year in April.

    gst collections 0108

    So far this financial year, monthly GST collections have averaged Rs 1.51 lakh crore, 22 percent higher than the monthly average for FY22.

    "Better reporting coupled with economic recovery has been having a positive impact on the GST revenues on a consistent basis. During the month of June 2022, 7.45 crore e-way bills were generated, which was marginally higher than 7.36 crore in May 2022," the finance ministry said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Economy #Finance Ministry #government finances #GST
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 11:52 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.