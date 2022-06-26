English
    Govt working 'relentlessly' to strengthen health services across country: Union Health Minister

    On the second day of his visit after visiting Puducherry, Mansukh Mandaviya took part in a series of events and also participated in the foundation stone laying ceremony of a Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) centre in neighbouring Avadi.

    PTI
    June 26, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST
    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. (File image)

    The central government is working ’relentlessly’ to strengthen the health services in the country so that every citizen is able to access quality medical treatment, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said here on Sunday.


    On the second day of his visit after visiting Puducherry, Mandaviya took part in a series of events and also participated in the foundation stone laying ceremony of a Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) centre i neighbouring Avadi.


    ”Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is working relentlessly to strengthen the health services across the country to ensure that every citizen has access to quality health today,” he said after virtually laying the foundation stone of the centre.


    Noting that a disease does not come by ’knocking on the door’, he expressed hope that the CGHS centre would benefit everyone in the ’coming times’.


    ”The centre (at Avadi) with a big polyclinic facility will expand the coverage and improve the accessibility of CGHS services and benefit the serving and retired central government employees,” he said.

    Mandaviya also visited the Tamil Nadu government’s multi-super speciality hospital in the city and enquired about the services provided at the facility. He also inspected the robotic surgery machine installed at the hospital.


    ”The state-of-the-art facility enables surgeons to perform complex major surgeries with ease by using robotic instruments,” Mandaviya said. During his brief visit, the Union minister interacted with the patients and those with severe sports injuries who are being treated with advanced technology-based surgeries at the hospital.

    Earlier in the day, Mandaviya took part in a cycle rally at Kamarajar Salai (or the famous Beach road) near the Marina Beach in the city. ”Ride as much or as little, as long or as short as you feel, but do ride,” Mandaviya said, as he pedalled along with youngsters after flagging off the ’Fit India, Healthy India’ cycle rally in the city.

    Tags: #Economy #health services #hospital #mansukh mandaviya #Union Health Minister
    first published: Jun 26, 2022 01:56 pm
