Govt to launch affordable rental housing scheme for migrant workers: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on May 14, announced an affordable rental housing scheme for migrant workers.

Government-funded housing in cities will be converted in Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHC) through the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The scheme will be launched under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), FM said.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates from the Finance Minister's press meet

The scheme will also incentivise industries, manufacturing units, associations and institutions to create develop and operate ARHCs on their private land.

Migrant workers have been struggling during the lockdown, since many face uncertainty over their employment and are experiencing difficulties in procuring food supplies.