App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 05:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt to launch affordable rental housing scheme for migrant workers: FM Sitharaman

The scheme will be launched under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Sitharaman said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File image: Reuters)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File image: Reuters)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on May 14, announced an affordable rental housing scheme for migrant workers.

Government-funded housing in cities will be converted in Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHC) through the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The scheme will be launched under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), FM said.

Close

Follow our LIVE blog for updates from the Finance Minister's press meet

related news

The scheme will also incentivise industries, manufacturing units, associations and institutions to create develop and operate ARHCs on their private land.

Migrant workers have been struggling during the lockdown, since many face uncertainty over their employment and are experiencing difficulties in procuring food supplies.
First Published on May 14, 2020 05:00 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Economy #India #Nirmala Sitharaman

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Here are three measures FM Sitharaman has announced for migrant workers

Here are three measures FM Sitharaman has announced for migrant workers

Sanofi walks back after saying US would get coronavirus vaccine first

Sanofi walks back after saying US would get coronavirus vaccine first

Atmanirbhar Bharat package: NABARD to provide Rs 30,000 crore additional refinancing for farmers, says FM

Atmanirbhar Bharat package: NABARD to provide Rs 30,000 crore additional refinancing for farmers, says FM

most popular

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.