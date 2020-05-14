Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE | Finance Minister expected at 4 pm, will outline second tranche of fiscal stimulus
This is the second day of the FM outlining a tranche of the contours of India’s massive Rs 20 lakh crore fiscal stimulus
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the media at 4 pm on May 14. This is the second day of the FM outlining a tranche of the contours of India’s massive Rs 20 lakh crore fiscal stimulus announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
FM Sitharaman said the announcements will be made in tranches. The announcements on May 13 included six measures for MSMEs, 2 for EPF, 2 for NBFCs and MFIs, 1 for discoms, 1 for contractors, 1 for real estate sector, and 3 tax measures.
The financial stimulus announced by PM Modi on May 12 is almost 10 percent of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) and comes as the country battles the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.This Rs 20 lakh crore figure, however, includes the previous Rs 1.7 lakh crore stimulus package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and steps taken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) since lockdown began on March 24 midnight. These earlier measures now together account to Rs 7.79 lakh crore of the complete package.
FM Sitharaman LIVE | Tranche 1 - 25% cut in TDS/TCS rate for non-salary payments
The government slashed the tax deducted at source (TDS) and tax collected at source (TCS) rates for non-salary payments to residents by 25 percent. However, Sitharaman clarified that the same “shall also apply to all payments for contracts, interest, rent, dividend, commission or brokerage.”
The reduction, she said, would put nearly Rs 50,000 crore into the hands of people who would have otherwise paid it as TDS.
FM Sitharaman LIVE | Tranche 1 - Rs 30,000 crore support for NBFCs, HFCs, MFIs
The finance minister announced a Rs 30,000 crore special liquidity scheme for non-banking financial institutions (NBFCs). A Rs 45,000 crore partial credit guarantee scheme 2.0 was also unveiled for NBFCs, housing finance companies (HFCs), and microfinance institutions (MFIs) with low credit rating to help them extend loans to individuals and MSMEs.
Under the special liquidity scheme, investments will be made in both primary and secondary market transactions in investment-grade debt papers of these institutions, which will be fully guaranteed by the government.
Sitharaman said the partial credit guarantee scheme 2.0 (PCGS) will enable NBFCs, HFCs, and MFIs with low credit rating starved of liquidity to begin lending to MSMEs and individuals.
FM Sitharaman LIVE | Tranche 1 - Relief for MSMEs
The finance minister announced Rs 3 lakh crore collateral free automatic loan for businesses, including MSMEs. This move, she said, will benefit 45 lakh small businesses. The loan will have a four year tenure and will offer a 12 month moratorium on interest payments.
Sitharaman said Rs 20,000 crore subordinate debt will be provided for stressed MSMEs, which would benefit two lakh businesses. A Rs 50,000 crore fund of funds for MSME is being created, which will infuse equity in MSMEs with growth potentials.
The definition of MSMEs has been changed to allow units with investment up to Rs 1 crore to be called micro units instead of Rs 25 lakh at present. Similarly, units with a turnover up to Rs 5 crore will now be categorised as micro units, with a turnover based criteria being introduced to define small businesses.
To help MSMEs compete in government tenders, global tenders will be banned for government procurement up to Rs 200 crore.
COVID-19 rescue package | Here's where India ranks in stimulus measures announcements
Top 10 countries based on the stimulus package announced to help revive the economy in the wake of the economic carnage caused by COVID-19:
> Japan: 21.1 percent
> United States: 13 percent
> Sweden: 12 percent
> Germany: 10.7 percent
> India: Almost 10 percent
> France: 9.3 percent
> Spain: 7.3 percent
> Italy: 5.7 percent
> United Kingdom: 5 percent
> China: 3.8 percent
FM Sitharaman LIVE | Addressing the nation on May 12, PM Modi had said the Rs 20 lakh crore package would allow various sections of the country and those linked to economic system to get support and strength. “This package will give a new impetus to the development journey of the country in 2020 and a new direction to the self-reliant India campaign. In order to prove the resolve of a self-reliant India, land, labour, liquidity and laws all have been emphasised in this package,” he added.
FM Sitharaman LIVE | The Rs 20 lakh crore package is almst 10 percent of India's GDP and comes as the country battles economic slowdown and effects of the global novel coronavirus pandemic. Known COVID-19 infections in India have reached 78,003 and deaths are at 2,549.