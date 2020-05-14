App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 05:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FM announces Rs 2 lakh crore concessional credit for farmers, fishermen via Kisan Credit Cards

Around 2.5 crore farmers are expected to benefit from this move, the finance minister said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a Rs 2 lakh crore concessional credit boost for farmers under the Kisan Credit Card scheme.

This is aimed at providing farmers access to institutional credit at concessional rates. Around 2.5 crore farmers are expected to benefit from this move, the finance minister said.

She added that fishermen and animal husbandry farmers will also be included under this scheme.

Close

A Rs 30,000 crore additional emergency working capital funding will also be provided to farmers via the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

related news

Read More | Atmanirbhar Bharat package: NABARD to provide Rs 30,000 crore additional refinancing for farmers, says FM

This, the finance minister said, will be over and above the Rs 90,000 crore support to farmers provided by NABARD through the normal refinance route during a year.

The move is expected to benefit 30 million farmers, especially the small and marginal ones, FM Sitharaman said.
The announcements were part of the second tranche of measures under the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package. These focussed on migrant workers, small farmers, street vendors, small traders, and self-employed people.


FM Sitharaman yesterday announced the first tranche of economic relief measures as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. These were mainly aimed at micro, small and medium industries (MSMEs), non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), housing finance companies (HFCs) and microfinance instituions (MFIs), real estate, discoms, contractors as well as a few tax-related measures.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on May 12, announced a Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package in light of the COVID-19 situation.


Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 14, 2020 05:21 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #India #Nirmala Sitharaman

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Here are three measures FM Sitharaman has announced for migrant workers

Here are three measures FM Sitharaman has announced for migrant workers

Sanofi walks back after saying US would get coronavirus vaccine first

Sanofi walks back after saying US would get coronavirus vaccine first

Atmanirbhar Bharat package: NABARD to provide Rs 30,000 crore additional refinancing for farmers, says FM

Atmanirbhar Bharat package: NABARD to provide Rs 30,000 crore additional refinancing for farmers, says FM

most popular

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.