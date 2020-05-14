App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 05:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Atmanirbhar Bharat package: NABARD to provide Rs 30,000 crore additional refinancing for farmers, says FM

NABARD will offer this working capital fund to meet the crop loan requirement of farmers via rural co-operative banks and regional rural banks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) will provide an additional emergency working capital funding of Rs 30,000 crore to farmers.

This, she said, is over and above the Rs 90,000 crore provided by NABARD through the normal refinance route during this year.

NABARD will offer this working capital fund to meet the crop loan requirement of farmers via rural co-operative banks and regional rural banks.

Close

This will benefit 30 million farmers, which include small and marginal farmers.

related news

This scheme is part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12.

 

First Published on May 14, 2020 05:27 pm

tags #Atma Nirbhar Bharat Package #Business #coronavirus #Economy #Nirmala Sitharaman

