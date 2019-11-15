Govt sets up panel to promote bicycle for exports, domestic market

The government has set up a 23-member Development Council to promote bicycle manufacturing of global standards for exports and domestic market, the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement on Friday. It will be chaired by the secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The move is aimed at promoting design, engineering and manufacturing of lighter, smarter, value added, safe and faster premium bicycles which are comparable with global standards for exports and domestic market, the statement.

The council has been set up for a period of two years.

It will have 9 ex-officio members from DPIIT, Department of Commerce, Ministries of Housing and Urban Affairs, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Health and Family Welfare, Road Transport and Highways, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, MSME and Bureau of Indian Standards.

It will also have seven expert domain members and 4 nominated.

"The Council will stimulate value chain and fuel accelerated demand growth of Make-in-India through the different activities," it said.

The activities include improving competitiveness and level of services, transforming Indian bicycle technology and its value chain, undertaking measures for leveraging bicycle demand.