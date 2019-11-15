App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 06:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt sets up panel to promote bicycle for exports, domestic market

The move is aimed at promoting design, engineering and manufacturing of lighter, smarter, value added, safe and faster premium bicycles which are comparable with global standards for exports and domestic market, the statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The government has set up a 23-member Development Council to promote bicycle manufacturing of global standards for exports and domestic market, the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement on Friday. It will be chaired by the secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The move is aimed at promoting design, engineering and manufacturing of lighter, smarter, value added, safe and faster premium bicycles which are comparable with global standards for exports and domestic market, the statement.

The council has been set up for a period of two years.

Close

It will have 9 ex-officio members from DPIIT, Department of Commerce, Ministries of Housing and Urban Affairs, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Health and Family Welfare, Road Transport and Highways, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, MSME and Bureau of Indian Standards.

related news

It will also have seven expert domain members and 4 nominated.

"The Council will stimulate value chain and fuel accelerated demand growth of Make-in-India through the different activities," it said.

The activities include improving competitiveness and level of services, transforming Indian bicycle technology and its value chain, undertaking measures for leveraging bicycle demand.

It will also undertake activities to enhance export competitiveness of bicycle through support of schemes and favourable trade policies, popularize benefits of cycling through the campaigns piloted by the concerned ministries/ departments.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 15, 2019 06:40 pm

tags #"anti-inflationary" efforts #domestic market #Economy #India

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.