English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : CA Business Leaders 40Under40 Awards registration is LIVE
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Govt hikes interest rates on some small savings schemes by 20-110 bps for January-March

    The Centre had increased the interest rate by up to 30 basis points for October-December after leaving them unchanged for nine consecutive quarters.

    Moneycontrol News
    December 30, 2022 / 05:49 PM IST
    The small savings interest rates, while set by the government, are linked to market yields on government securities at a spread of 0-100 basis points over the yield of these securities of comparable maturities. However, interest rates on small savings have not always tracked the movement in market rates.

    The small savings interest rates, while set by the government, are linked to market yields on government securities at a spread of 0-100 basis points over the yield of these securities of comparable maturities. However, interest rates on small savings have not always tracked the movement in market rates.

    The finance ministry has raised the interest rates on some small savings schemes for the January-March quarter, the second quarterly increase in a row. The rates on the various instruments have been raised between 20 to 110 basis points and now range from 4.0 percent to 7.6 percent, according to a statement on December 30.
    SMALL SAVINGS INSTRUMENTINTEREST RATE FOR OCT-DECINTEREST RATE FOR JAN-MAR
    Savings deposit4.0% 4.0%
    One-year time deposit5.5% 6.6%
    Two-year time deposit5.7% 6.8%
    Three-year time deposit5.8% 6.9%
    Five-year time deposit6.7% 7.0%
    Five-year recurring deposit5.8% 5.8%
    Senior Citizen Savings Scheme7.6% 8.0%
    Monthly Income Account6.7% 7.1%
    National Savings Certificate6.8% 7.0%
    Public Provident Fund Scheme7.1% 7.1%
    Kisan Vikas Patra7.0% (123 months) 7.2% (120 months)
    Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme7.6% 7.6%

    The small savings interest rates, while set by the government, are linked to market yields on government securities at a spread of 0-100 basis points over the yield of these securities of comparable maturities. However, interest rates on small savings have not always tracked the movement in market rates.

    The Centre had increased the interest rates on these popular instruments by 10-30 basis points for October-December after leaving them unchanged for nine consecutive quarters. This was despite yields on government securities falling in the reference period by 15-25 basis points.

    Interest rates in the economy have risen sharply amid sharp rate increases by the central bank, which has increased its key policy rate by 225 basis points since April in a bid to contain inflation. Banks have also followed suit, raising both lending and deposit rates for their customers.

    In its most recent Monetary Policy Report, released on September 30, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had noted that with government bond yields moving higher, the revised small savings rates were 44-77 basis points below the formula implied rates.

    In September-November, which is the reference period for small savings interest rates for January-March, the yield on five-year government bonds rose by around 15 basis points, while 10-year bond yields increased by 10 basis points over the same period.

    Related stories

    The central bank has periodically called on the government to stick to the formula-based approach to setting small savings interest rates.

    In its Monetary Policy Report of October 2021, the RBI had warned that the interest differential on small savings schemes and bank deposits had resulted in growth in accretions under the former consistently exceeding that of bank deposits since 2018. This, the RBI said, would have implications for monetary transmission whenever demand for credit picked up.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Fiscal policy #Government borrowings #interest rates #small savings #small savings schemes
    first published: Dec 30, 2022 05:33 pm