Government to release Economic Survey after it is tabled in both Houses of Parliament

The Centre will release its Economic Survey only after it is tabled in both Houses of Parliament.

The Economic Survey is likely to be tabled after noon in the Lok Sabha, and will be tabled after 2:30 pm in the Rajya Sabha.

The newly appointed Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) VA Nageswaran is expected to speak to the media at 3:45 pm.

Follow our LIVE coverage of the Economic Survey and Union Budget 2022 here

Nageswaran, an academic and former executive with Credit Suisse Group AG and Julius Baer Group, succeeds K V Subramanian, who demitted the office of CEA in December 2021 after the completion of his three-year term.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The Economic Survey is a pre-budget document authored by a team led by the CEA. It is tabled in Parliament ahead of the budget, to present the state of the economy and suggest policy prescriptions.

This year, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey for 2021-22 on January 31 and the budget for the next financial year beginning April 1 on February 1.

One of the most-watched numbers in the Economic Survey is the projection of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the next fiscal.

The previous survey was presented in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. A ray of optimism as the country recovers from the pandemic is likely to figure prominently in the current year's survey.

Various high-frequency indicators like the goods and services tax (GST) collections and corporate profitability are pointing towards significant upward economic movement.

The survey for 2021-22 is expected to give a growth projection of around nine percent for the next financial year as Asia's third-largest economy shows signs of recovery.