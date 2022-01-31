MARKET NEWS

    Government to release Economic Survey after it is tabled in both Houses of Parliament

    The newly appointed Chief Economic Adviser VA Nageswaran is expected to speak to media later in the day at 3:45 pm

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

    The Centre will release its Economic Survey only after it is tabled in both Houses of Parliament.

    The Economic Survey is likely to be tabled after noon in the Lok Sabha, and will be tabled after 2:30 pm in the Rajya Sabha.

    The newly appointed Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) VA Nageswaran is expected to speak to the media at 3:45 pm.

    Follow our LIVE coverage of the Economic Survey and Union Budget 2022 here

    Nageswaran, an academic and former executive with Credit Suisse Group AG and Julius Baer Group, succeeds K V Subramanian, who demitted the office of CEA in December 2021 after the completion of his three-year term.

    The Economic Survey is a pre-budget document authored by a team led by the CEA. It is tabled in Parliament ahead of the budget, to present the state of the economy and suggest policy prescriptions.

    This year, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey for 2021-22 on January 31 and the budget for the next financial year beginning April 1 on February 1.

    One of the most-watched numbers in the Economic Survey is the projection of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the next fiscal.

    The previous survey was presented in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. A ray of optimism as the country recovers from the pandemic is likely to figure prominently in the current year's survey.

    Various high-frequency indicators like the goods and services tax (GST) collections and corporate profitability are pointing towards significant upward economic movement.

    The survey for 2021-22 is expected to give a growth projection of around nine percent for the next financial year as Asia's third-largest economy shows signs of recovery.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Budget 2022 #coronavirus #Economic Survey #Economy #India #Nirmala Sithraman #Parliament
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 09:20 am
