HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 11:24 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold rises on mounting business impact from coronavirus outbreak

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,586.32 per ounce as of 0246 GMT

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Gold rose to a two-week high on February 18, spurred by demand for safe-havens after iPhone maker Apple Inc's revenue warning underscored the financial fallout of the coronavirus epidemic in China.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,586.32 per ounce as of 0246 GMT. Earlier in the session, prices touched their highest since Feb. 3 at $1,586.90.

U.S. gold futures inched up by 0.2% to $1,589.30.

Close

"Asian-Pacific markets have opened broadly lower. Investors right now are very concerned about the economic impact of the coronavirus, also on business sentiment and consumer demand," CMC Markets analyst Margaret Yang Yan said.

related news

"Apple had issued a lower earnings guidance for the March quarter of this year because of the disruption in China due to the virus and weaker demand from the Chinese market. So, the market sentiment is risk-off."

Apple is one of the largest Western firms to be hurt by the epidemic.

It said manufacturing facilities in China that produce iPhone and other electronics have begun to reopen, but they are ramping up more slowly than expected. That pushed US stocks futures as well as Asian shares lower.

The death toll from the virus in mainland China rose by 98, even as its spread slowed with the number of new cases falling below 2,000 as of Monday. However, global experts warned it was too early to say the outbreak is being contained.

Meanwhile, China continued its effort to ease the drag to the businesses, with its central bank cutting the interest rate on its medium-term lending on February 17.

The dollar, also considered a safe-haven asset, rose to an over four-month high against key rivals.

"Dollar and gold are negatively correlated, but at this moment even though dollar is moving higher, gold is moving higher and that means the demand for safety is outweighing the currency impact on gold," CMC's Yan said.

Elsewhere, palladium rose 0.4% to $2,532.80 an ounce after hitting a near one-month peak of $2,538.25 earlier in the session.

Silver advanced 0.6% to $17.87, while platinum was up 0.4% at $972.40.

First Published on Feb 18, 2020 11:18 am

tags #China #coronavirus #Economy #Gold #World News

