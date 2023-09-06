G20 Summit: War, food and energy security only sticking issues, sources say

New Delhi will host the G20 Leaders' Summit on September 9-10.

There has been "forward movement" on most issues on the Indian Presidency's G20 agenda, although language on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and issues surrounding food and energy insecurity remain sticking issues heading into the Leaders' Summit, according to sources aware of developments.

While the final decision on every issue will be made at the G20 Leaders' Summit - which will take place on September 9-10 in New Delhi - discussions have continued in recent weeks on a variety of subjects ranging from crypto regulation and Multilateral Development Bank (MDB) reform to the impact of climate change and transition pathways, sources said.

However, certain issues stemming from the war between Russia and Ukraine are key hold ups, although they could be resolved before the Leaders' Summit begins on September 9.

India's lagacies

The September 9-10 Leaders' Summit will be the culmination of India's G20 Presidency and it is hoped many issues will get the rubber stamp of national leaders this weekend. One of these issues include a minimum common set of regulations for crypto, which India has been pushing hard over the course of its Presidency.

The latest addition to the G20's crypto discussion is a joint 'synthesis paper' by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Financial Stability Board (FSB) which has now been submitted and is being discussed at the meeting of finance deputies in New Delhi on September 5-6 ahead of the Leaders' Summit.

"Delegates are deliberating upon finalising the outcomes of the #G20 #FinanceTrack Working Groups 2023 under #G20India Presidency," the Indian finance ministry tweeted on September 5.

According to sources, the IMF-FSB synthesis paper includes a "comprehensive roadmap and building blocks" for minimum common norms to regulate crypto.

"The roadmap and building blocks have almost been arrived at. Of course, this is subject to the leaders agreeing to it," a source said.

Also Read: How India's crypto fight could bear fruit at G20 Leaders' Summit

Apart from any minimum common regulations on crypto, the work done by India on underscoring the importance of digital public infrastructure are likely to be its legacies.

"The G20 has recognised the role of digital public infrastructure in advancing financial inclusion and sustainable development. They are seen as being very supportive of inclusive growth too," a source said, adding that the policy recommendations made under the Indian Presidency to advance financial inclusion "have been endorsed unanimously".

Bones of contention

If the Indian Presidency has been successful in helping the world's major economies recognise the macro-economic and financial risks emanating from crypto, it is seemingly fighting an up-hill battle when it comes to reaching a consensus on two of the most disruptive global issues at the moment: the war between Russia and Ukraine and the resultant food and energy insecurity.

Russia and China have previously dissented on these key issues, which has meant India has been unable to release a joint statement, or communique, at the conclusion of its key G20 meetings.

"Our position since February has been that we have derived the statement from Bali (Bali Leaders' Summit) and the February Bengaluru statement was the feeder into this one. And that's because also that the language given in Bali Leaders' Summit, we don't have the mandate to change that. So it must be left to the leaders during the Summit in September to take a call on that. Before that, we didn't think it was right for us to change the language," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said in July in Gandhinagar at the conclusion of the third meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors.

According to sources, volatile food and energy prices have been a big issue during G20 discussions over the course of India and Indonesia's Presidency following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. At the meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors in Gandhinagar in July, a report on the 'Macroeconomic Impacts of Food and Energy Insecurity and their Implications for the Global Economy' was submitted. Russia's opposition to the report was noted in a footnote to the Chair's Summary.

"Given the fact that Russia is not comfortable even with the mention of the issue in a footnote, the Indian Presidency would consider including the aforementioned language in the main text of any proposed joint statement at the Summit and let the leaders take the final call," sources said.

China, meanwhile, is also against a key component of any debt-related agreement, with sources saying the G20 is pushing for a package that has "climate-resilient features". The opposition from China - which is a key creditor for poor and vulnerable middle-income countries seeking debt relief - is "almost becoming inhuman", a source said.

Other key deliverables

While crypto, language describing the Russia-Ukraine conflict, digital public infrastructure, and food and energy insecurity may garner the most attention, the Indian Presidency has been silently making rapid progress in other spheres too. These include the reform of Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs), with the independent expert group led by Larry Summers and NK Singh having submitted the first volume of its report in July. The second volume, which will spell out a roadmap for the implementation of the group's recommendations, will be submitted in October during the annual meetings of the World Bank Group and IMF in Marrakech, Morocco.

Further, a "strong framework" to finance cities of tomorrow has been developed.

"The next step will involve MDBs and development finance institutions identifying pilot cases to apply the G20 principles for financing cities of tomorrow," a source said.

Also Read: World Bank must amend vision to look beyond poverty, says President Ajay Banga

The G20, under India's Presidency, has also developed a compendium of financial models to develop future cities with the help of private sector.

Climate financing is another area India has focused on, with recommendations made on the mechanism to support adequate and timely mobilisation of resources.