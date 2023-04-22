Fuel Prices on April 22 : Petrol, diesel rates unchanged in metros; other cities see fluctuations

While Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand saw a rise in fuel prices, Andhra Pradesh saw a drop.

Petrol and diesel pump prices remained unchanged on April 22 across major cities, including New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bengaluru, as rates continued their 10-month streak of price stability. However, other parts of the country saw fluctuation in prices.

According to government oil companies, petrol has become more expensive paise at Rs 96.79 a litre in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida-Greater Noida) district.

According to fuel price data, Andhra Pradesh had the costliest petrol at Rs 110.48, while Uttarakhand had the lowest at Rs 95.28.

While Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand saw a rise in fuel prices, Andhra Pradesh saw a drop.

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) change fuel retail prices every day at 6 am in accordance with the global crude movement.