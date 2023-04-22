English
    Fuel Prices on April 22 : Petrol, diesel rates unchanged in metros; other cities see fluctuations

    Petrol is costliest in Andhra Pradesh at Rs 110.48 a litre and cheapest in Uttarakhand at Rs 95.28.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 22, 2023 / 08:07 AM IST
    Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) change fuel retail prices every day at 6 am in accordance with the global crude movement.

    While Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand saw a rise in fuel prices, Andhra Pradesh saw a drop.

    Petrol and diesel pump prices remained unchanged on April 22 across major cities, including New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bengaluru, as rates continued their 10-month streak of price stability. However, other parts of the country saw fluctuation in prices.

    According to government oil companies, petrol has become more expensive paise at Rs 96.79 a litre in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida-Greater Noida) district.

    Also Read: Oil falls 2% on recession fears, swelling US fuel stocks

    According to fuel price data, Andhra Pradesh had the costliest petrol at Rs 110.48, while Uttarakhand had the lowest at Rs 95.28.

    While Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand saw a rise in fuel prices, Andhra Pradesh saw a drop.

    Also Read: Oil rises but set for weekly loss as economic uncertainty weighs

    Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) change fuel retail prices every day at 6 am in accordance with the global crude movement.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Apr 22, 2023 08:07 am