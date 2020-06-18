FM Sitharaman says govt will frontload allocation in 25 schemes under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, a massive rural public work scheme to boost livelihood opportunities in rural India.
The government will frontload allocation in 25 schemes under the Rs 50,000 crore Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 20, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
"We have found that migrant workers returned in large numbers to 116 districts, spread over six states - Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Rajasthan," said Sitharaman while addressing media at a curtain-raiser event for the scheme on June 18.
The government is monitoring the migrant movement; it is too early to assess the hit to manufacturing from this reverse migration, Sitharaman said.
The Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, a massive rural public works scheme, aims to empower and provide livelihood opportunities to the returnee migrant workers and rural citizens. It will involve a focused campaign of 125 days across 116 districts in 6 states to work in mission mode to help migrant workers.
Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply