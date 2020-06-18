App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 05:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FM Sitharaman says govt will frontload allocation in 25 schemes under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, a massive rural public work scheme to boost livelihood opportunities in rural India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
(Image: PTI)
The government will frontload allocation in 25 schemes under the Rs 50,000 crore Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 20, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"We have found that migrant workers returned in large numbers to 116 districts, spread over six states - Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Rajasthan," said Sitharaman while addressing media at a curtain-raiser event for the scheme on June 18.

The government is monitoring the migrant movement; it is too early to assess the hit to manufacturing from this reverse migration, Sitharaman said.

Close

The Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, a massive rural public works scheme, aims to empower and provide livelihood opportunities to the returnee migrant workers and rural citizens. It will involve a focused campaign of 125 days across 116 districts in 6 states to work in mission mode to help migrant workers.

Accordingly, the central and state governments have meticulously mapped the skill sets of the migrant workers who have returned in large numbers to the 116 districts in 6 states.
The campaign, which will work in mission mode, will involve intensified and focused implementation of 25 different types of works to provide employment to the migrant workers on one hand and create infrastructure in the rural regions of the country on the other hand, with a resource envelope of Rs 50,000 crore.


A total of 116 Districts with more than 25,000 returnee migrant workers across six States, namely Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha have been chosen for the campaign which includes 27 Aspirational Districts. These districts are estimated to cover about two-thirds of such migrant workers.


First Published on Jun 18, 2020 04:55 pm

tags #Economy #India #Narendra Modi #Nirmala Sitharaman

