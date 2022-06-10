Explained| Why WTO's ministerial conference is crucial to India than ever before

World Trade Organization headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland

From a contentious global intellectual property rights (IPR) waiver for COVID vaccines to the norms for regulating services and trade, the outcome of the upcoming 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) of the World Trade Organization (WTO) is set to impact India's trade policy in the foreseeable future.

The once-in-two-year mega meeting of trade ministers from all 164 WTO member nations, which legislate on global trade, will take place between June 12 and 15 in Geneva, Switzerland. While the conferences have always been dramatic, MC12 holds more importance for India than ever before, officials told Moneycontrol.

The ministerial takes place at a time when unprecedented changes in technology and climate are forcing a rethink in trade.

From the right to stockpile and export foodgrains, tax on digital transactions, and fishing without restrictions, India is fighting a long list of battles against the developed economies.

Polarisation big hurdle

Finding a way forward will be tough. Since the last ministerial was held in Buenos Aires in 2017, increasing polarisation has plagued the WTO, with developed and developing economies becoming entrenched in their positions.

"This is bad news since all decisions at the WTO are taken on a unanimous basis, and even a single dissenting voice can shut down the entire process," one of the negotiators in India's diplomatic team said.

Globally, economic blocs such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in South East Asia and African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCTA), composed of all nations of the African landmass, and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP11) of Pacific Rim nations has also risen.

Moneycontrol takes a deep dive into the major issues of interest to India at MC12.

Vaccine waiver

Nearly 20 months after India proposed to temporarily suspend certain parts of the WTO Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS), so that vaccines and testing technology for COVID-19 could be easily shared, developed nations have continued to hold up talks.

Suspending parts of the agreement would allow countries to overcome the legal challenges posed by patents to ensure timely provisioning of affordable medical products.

Back in October 2020, India and South Africa had proposed talks on a temporary waiver of intellectual property rights for vaccine manufacturers.

While India has the unofficial backing of more than 120 countries, major global powers have continued to stall talks, citing grave discomfort at a “potential blanket suspension of the terms of the TRIPS agreement”.

Ongoing talks at the WTO over the issue stalled yet again earlier this year, despite a recent push by India to begin virtual interactions among member- states.

Persistent pressure by rich economies like the United States, European Union, United Kingdom and Canada have till now blocked a waiver of TRIPS for COVID-19 vaccines at the WTO. Sources had told Moneycontrol recently that these nations are now pushing to limit the scope for the TRIPS waiver before MC12.

Permanent stockholding

India and other developing nations run major public stockholding programmes to purchase, stockpile and distribute foodgrains to people in need. Richer economies say some stockholding programmes are considered to distort trade when they involve purchases from farmers at prices fixed by the governments, such as India’s minimum support price programme.

The WTO currently has a ‘peace clause’ that permits uninterrupted implementation of India’s food security programme till a permanent solution is found. This allows the country to procure and stock foodgrains for distribution to the poor without being penalised by WTO, even if it breaches the 10 percent subsidy cap prescribed by the multilateral trade body.

For a permanent solution, India has proposed either amending the formula to calculate the food subsidy cap of 10 percent, which is based on the reference price of 1986-88, or allowing such schemes outside the purview of the subsidy cap.

With increasing support from key G20 members, along with India’s traditional allies, on the issue, the Global South, farm issues are set to be majorly discussed at MC12, officials say. This will be crucial since all major decisions on global trade legislation happens during the conference.

Global South refers broadly to the region comprising Latin America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania.

The issue has received new-found attention after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the supply shocks in the global market for wheat as the two biggest exporters stopped exports.

Abnormally hot weather conditions, meanwhile, had reduced wheat crops in other major producing countries, leading to a big shortage in the global market, which the WTO continues to warn as the last step towards a food crisis.

However, while India had initially pushed for exporting wheat from its publicly procured surplus foodgrains, WTO rules are against it. India has since restricted wheat exports after it was found the crop had suffered from heat waves in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, but the issue lives on.

Taxing digital transactions

India is at odds with richer nations that are pushing for more talks on e-commerce at MC12. The WTO members had agreed to not impose customs duties on electronic transmissions since 1998 and the moratorium has been periodically extended at successive ministerial conferences. However, India has increasingly become a strict opponent of the move and is set to block the continuation of the moratorium this year, officials said.

New Delhi has stressed that it is willing to tax electronic transactions in the near future, using Section 9(1)(i) of the Income Tax Act. It also wants to retain the policy space to grant preferential treatment of digital products created within India.

The government believes the push by richer economies to initiate negotiations on substantive obligations related to e-commerce will oblige India to permanently accept the current moratorium on imposing customs duties.

While the profits and revenues of digital players are rising steadily, the ability of governments to check these imports and generate additional tariff revenues is being ‘severely’ limited because of the moratorium, India has said. The potential tariff revenue loss to developing countries is estimated at $10 billion annually.

“The idea is to create guidelines that will serve as the basis of any later international agreement on e-commerce, which will favour richer nations owing to the nature of the developed market systems and penetration by online firms in the retail space,” said a commerce department official.

Fishing subsidies

A long-planned, but never enforced global deal at the WTO aims to ban fishing subsidies to protect marine ecosystems from overfishing. The WTO has been entrusted with the important task of fixing rules on fishing subsidies by world leaders.

The Decision on Fisheries Subsidies taken by WTO members in December 2017 is a step forward in multilateral efforts to comply with global sustainability goals and commit members to prohibit government subsidies, which contribute to overcapacity and overfishing.

The members have also pledged to eliminate subsidies that contribute to illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing. However, this rule will have clauses allowing special and differential treatment for developing and least-developed countries, which are heavily dependent on fishing for food and income.

Given its enormous impact on fishermen, marine exports and the fact that fish constitute food for poorer nations, the negotiations have proven to be anything but calm waters. There is also little doubt that it will have important consequences for millions of Indian fishermen and the country’s marine export sector, officials say.

According to the latest data from the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), fish stocks are at risk of collapsing in many parts of the world due to overexploitation. It is estimated that 34 percent of the global stocks are overfished, compared to 10 percent in 1974. In other words, they are being exploited at a pace where the fish population cannot replenish itself.

Declining fish stocks threaten to worsen poverty and endanger coastal communities that rely on fishing. Roughly 39 million people depend on captured fisheries for their livelihood, according to the WTO. Healthy seas are also important for food security, with fish providing 20 percent of animal protein needs, on an average for 3.3 billion people.

The WTO admits that, in theory, fishing should be checked by its very environment: low-fish stocks should mean more time consumed in the process of fishing and increased costs. The problem, however, is that very often state funding keeps an unprofitable fishing fleet at sea. Global fisheries subsidies are estimated to range from $14 billion to $54 billion per year.