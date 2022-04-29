English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Watch the finale of Indian Family Business Awards today 7pm onwards on Moneycontrol. Click here
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Eurozone growth slows as inflation stays at record level

    The EU's official statistics agency said that first quarter GDP growth in the 19 countries that use the euro slowed to 0.2 percent from the previous quarter, down from 0.3 percent in the final quarter of 2021.

    AFP
    April 29, 2022 / 02:51 PM IST

    Growth in the eurozone slowed in the first months of 2022 and inflation remained at a record level, official data showed Friday, as the war in Ukraine rocks the European economy.

    The EU's official statistics agency said that first quarter GDP growth in the 19 countries that use the euro slowed to 0.2 percent from the previous quarter, down from 0.3 percent in the final quarter of 2021.

    Fuelled by energy prices, consumer prices in the eurozone soared by a record 7.5 percent in April, up from a revised 7.4 percent the month before, Eurostat said.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    AFP
    Tags: #Business #Economy #European Union #inflation
    first published: Apr 29, 2022 02:51 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.