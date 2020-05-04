App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cryptocurrency exchanges write to RBI to seek clarity on status, GST

The Supreme Court had in March quashed RBI's order that prohibited entities under its purview from dealing in cryptocurrencies or providing related services.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Cryptocurrency exchanges have asked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for clarity on their legal status and taxability.

The platforms wrote to the central bank after lenders had refused services to them amid unclear instructions, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The Supreme Court, in March, quashed the RBI's order that prohibited entities under its purview from dealing in cryptocurrencies or providing related services.

Close

Also read: Cryptocurrencies open up new investment opportunity amid COVID-19 crisis

related news

Cryptocurrency exchanges have also asked about their classification - commodity, currency, goods or a service - which will determine their taxability under the goods and services tax (GST) system, ET reported.

Praveenkumar Vijayakumar, the chairman of cryptocurrency platform - Belfrics Global, told the paper that there would be a stand-off with tax authorities if digital assets were not exempt from GST.

"In the wake of the recent Supreme Court ruling, we have also approached the RBI for clarity on this, as if we pay GST on the whole transaction, then most platforms would not be able to survive," Vijayakumar said.

The indirect tax department previously conducted an investigation into whether Bitcoin and other digital currencies can be brought under the GST system.


Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 4, 2020 12:45 pm

tags #GST #RBI

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic: From A to Z, here's a glossary to help you brush up your COVID-19 vocabulary

Coronavirus pandemic: From A to Z, here's a glossary to help you brush up your COVID-19 vocabulary

Coronavirus crisis | Dos and Don'ts for lockdown 3.0

Coronavirus crisis | Dos and Don'ts for lockdown 3.0

Coronavirus impact | Smartphone shipments in India hit zero in April 2020

Coronavirus impact | Smartphone shipments in India hit zero in April 2020

most popular

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.