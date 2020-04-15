Coronavirus Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines| Self employed persons allowed to work from April 20

While the nation-wide lockdown due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has been extended till May 3, self-employed persons including electricians, IT repairs, plumbers, motor mechanics and carpenters will be allowed to operate from April 20.

Ministry of Home Affairs said in an order that these individuals will be allowed to operate in non-containment zones as demarcated by the various states and union territories.

This decision has been taken due to fears of job and income loss among the lower income groups.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for more details.