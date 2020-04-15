Coronavirus Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines | Government eases supply chain by allowing e-commerce companies to operate

In its revised guidelines for the extended phase of the lockdown, the government has allowed all facilities in the supply chain of essential goods to remain operational.

"All facilities in the supply chain of essential goods, whether involved in manufacturing, wholesale or retail of such goods through local stores, large brick and mortar stores or e-commerce companies should be allowed to operate, ensuring strict social distancing without any restriction on their timing of opening and closure," Ministry of Home Affairs said in a release.

Grocery delivery platforms like BigBasket have witnessed a surge in demand ever since the lockdown began. However, supply chains across the country were affected by restrictions from local administrations, and an acute shortage of delivery staff, among other issues.

Shops (including kirana and single shops selling essential goods) and carts, including ration shops (under PDS), dealing with food and groceries (for daily use), would be allowed to remain operational.

"Hygiene items, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, poultry, meat and fish, animal feed and fodder etc, should be allowed to operate, ensuring strict social distancing without any restriction on their timing of opening and closure," MHA said.

District authorities have been advised to encourage and facilitate home delivery to minimize the movement of individuals outside their homes.

The initial 21-day lockdown began on midnight of March 24 and was supposed to end on April 14. It was imposed to fight the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus or COVID-19, which has claimed over 1,19,600 lives across the world.