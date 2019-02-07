App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 05:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Comment | Global food prices staying up is a risk to RBI’s benign inflation outlook

The FAO's food price index rose in January, taking it back to its September levels. Rising food prices could mean good news for the farm economy but is a problem for policymakers if inflation takes root

Ravi Ananthanarayanan @ravi_ananth
Whatsapp

Ravi Ananthanarayanan

If the RBI's monetary policy committee had met after February 7, their view on global food inflation may have been slightly different. Global food inflation began 2019 with a spring in its step that had gone missing since September.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation's Food Price Index for January rose by 1.8 percent over December, taking the index back to a level last seen in September. However, it is still lower by 2.2 percent from a year ago.

The increase was led by a sharp 7.2 percent increase in dairy products, with skimmed milk powder prices increasing further. Strong demand in Europe and seasonal tightening in supply were main reasons. Vegetable oils was another basket that rose sharply, due to tight palm oil supply and firm import demand, according to FAO.

related news

Even sugar prices rose, but this was chiefly due to a stronger Brazilian real making exports less attractive. Higher crude oil prices lent support to sugar (as producers switch to making more ethanol). In cereals, except for rice, prices remained firm, which the FAO attributed to decline in output in 2018, tighter export supplies and good world demand.

graph-fpi

Domestic food prices don‘t track global ones closely, especially in cereals. But a sustained uptrend can affect prices, especially for traded products such as sugar, oils and milk powder. That could mean better realisations for producers but not for policy-makers. Since the RBI has made a big deal of food inflation remaining benign, as one of the factors that allow it to lower its inflation forecasts, a sustained uptrend in food inflation is a risk to that assumption.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 05:36 pm

tags #Economy #FAO #FAO food price index #food inflation #RBI

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.