Coal crisis | Amit Shah holds hour-long meeting with power, coal ministers

As India continues to grapple with a spiralling coal shortage, Home Minister Amit Shah on October 11 met Power Minister RK Singh and Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi to discuss the issue. They were joined by senior officials from the two ministries as well.

During the hour-long meeting at the Home Ministry, the three ministers have discussed the availability of coal to power plants and the power demand in the coming weeks, reports said.

Indian power utilities have scrambled to secure coal supplies as inventories have hit critically low levels. Coal accounts for over 70 percent of India's electricity output, and utilities account for about 75 percent of India's coal consumption.

India's industrial power demand has surged after the second coronavirus pandemic wave, hitting 3,900 MU on October 8. Also, a heavy monsoon that dampened mining across the country, an increase in global coal prices and freight costs that have led to curtailment in power production by plants using imported coal have led to the crisis.

Government speak

The government said last week that an increase in the international price of coal led to its shortage and reduced power generation but assured that the situation would be "alright" in the next three to four days.

While Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi has said there is "absolutely no threat of disruption" in electricity supply, several states have raised urgent concerns over blackouts due to the coal shortage.

Joshi reviewed the coal production and supply situation in the country on October 10 and had assured that there is absolutely no threat of disruption in power supply. "There is sufficient coal stock of 43 million tonnes with Coal India equivalent to 24 days coal demand," he had tweeted. The Coal Ministry meanwhile had asserted that sufficient dry fuel is available in the country to meet the demand of electricity generating plants.

States remain anxious

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to intervene and ensure adequate supply of coal to thermal power plants providing electricity to Delhi.

After a meeting with BSES and Tata Power, and other officials of the Power Ministry, Union Power Minister RK Singh on October 10 assured that Delhi is receiving the "required amount of electricity, and it will continue."

Coal shortage across the country has forced the temporary closure of 13 thermal power plant units which supply power to the Maharashtra State Electricity Regulatory Commission (MSEDCL), according to a report by the Indian Express. As a result, 3330 MW power supply has been cut off, MSEDCL said in a statement, as per the report.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on October 9 asked the coal and railway ministries for 20 coal rakes for Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation. Reddy added that there is a deficit of 500MW from central power generating companies.