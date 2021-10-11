MARKET NEWS

English
Have asked Centre to increase allotment of coal to Karnataka, says CM Basavaraj Bommai

PTI
October 11, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File image)

In view of a possible power crisis in the State due to the shortage of coal, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he has asked the Centre to increase the coal supply.

"I have already stated that we have requested the Centre to increase the supply of coal by four racks," he said.

He said Karnataka has got an allotment of coal from mines in Chandrapur in Maharashtra and Mahanadi Coalfields Limited in Odisha and both the projects need clearances.

"I have met the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav, who, too, has assured me that once the letter from Maharashtra reaches him, he will expedite the process," Bommai said.

Regarding Mahanadi Coalfield, Bommai said a number of clearances have been obtained but a few more are needed.

The Chief Minister was optimistic that once the coal from the two mines was allotted, the production cost would reduce.

He said he has made the request to Yadav, and Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister for Coal and Mines, to speed up the allotment process. He said he has also asked Joshi to increase the coal supply.

To a query on reduction in petrol and diesel prices, Bommai said the decision would be taken keeping in mind the financial condition of the State.
PTI
first published: Oct 11, 2021 08:22 am

