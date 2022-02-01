MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    बूस्टर बजट 2022 से क्या अर्थव्यवस्था को मिलेगी रफ्तार. जानें मनीकंट्रोल हिंदी के साथ
    Budget 2022
    Budget 2022
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Budget 2022 will double farmers' income, benefit MSMEs, says PM Modi

    Budget 2022 | The announcement of "over Rs 2.25 lakh crore MSP (minimum support price)" is aimed at benefitting the farmers as the amount "will be directly transferred" to them, the prime minister said.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2022 / 04:11 PM IST

    The Union Budget for financial year 2022-23, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, will lead to the doubling of farmers' income and benefit the medium, micro and small entreprises (MSMEs), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

    The fiscal road map unveiled by Sitharaman will benefit every sector of the economy, "with a special focus on agriculture", the prime minister claimed.

    The announcement of "over Rs 2.25 lakh crore MSP (minimum support price)" is aimed at benefitting the farmers as the amount is "being directly transferred" to them, he said. This "budget will double farmers' income," news agency ANI further quoted him as saying.

    "For MSMEs, credit guarantee and many new schemes have been announced," Modi noted.

    Catch all updates related to the Union Budget 2022-23

    Close

    Related stories

    "This budget brings in new hopes and opportunities for the people. It strengthens the economy; it's full of 'more infrastructure, more investment, more growth and more jobs'. There is also a new provision of green jobs; the budget ensures a bright future for the youth," Modi said.

    The decision to promote natural farming at the banks of river Ganga, as announced in the budget, will not only benefit farmers based in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal, but will also help in making "river Ganga chemical-free", he added.

    "For the first time in the country, 'Parvat Mala' scheme is being kickstarted for regions like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, J&K, and northeast. It'll facilitate modern system of transportation and connectivity in hills. This will provide strength to border villages," Modi said.

    Also Read | Key Highlights of Budget 2022

    Notably, the budget, which the prime minister described as pro-farmer, has been tabled days before the start of high-stakes assembly elections in five states. The poll-bound regions include Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, which witnessed massive protests last year against central farm reform laws that were scrapped by Modi in November.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #agriculture sector #Assembly Elections 2022 #Budget 2022 #MSP #Narendra Modi
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 03:56 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.