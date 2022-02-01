MARKET NEWS

    February 01, 2022 / 07:12 AM IST

    Budget 2022 LIVE Updates | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget in Parliament today

    Union Budget 2022 LIVE: Keeping with recent tradition, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce Union Budget 2022 today, on February 1. This year will be her fourth Budget after 2019, 2020 and 2021

    Union Budget 2022 LIVE Updates | The Union Budget is the annual report of India as a country. It contains the government of India's revenue and expenditure for the end of a particular fiscal year, which runs from April 1 to March 31. The

    Union Budget is the most extensive account of the government's finances, in which revenues from all sources and expenses of all activities undertaken are aggregated. It comprises the revenue budget and the capital budget. It also contains estimates for the next fiscal year. Keeping with recent tradition, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce Union Budget 2022 today, on February 1. This year will be her fourth Budget after 2019, 2020 and 2021. She had read out the Budget from a tablet last year in Parliament; and from a Bahi Kata in the preceding years.

    The Union Budget was preceded by a virtual meeting of the Rajya Sabha floor leaders, chaired by Chairman of the House and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on January 31. President Ram Nath Kovind also addressed the joint sitting of two Houses on January 31, kick-starting the Budget session of the Parliament. Besides this, the Economic Survey 2022 was presented in both houses of Parliament on January 31. Rajya Sabha is likely to function from 10 am till 3 pm on working days while the Lok Sabha will function from 4 pm to 9pm. The first part of the budget session will begin on January 31 and will continue till February 11. The second part of the budget session will be held from March 14 to April 8.

    Notably, this Parliament session is being held amid electioneering for Assembly Elections to five states — Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. With voting scheduled later in the month, it is to be seen whether the 2022-23 Budget will focus more on populist measures.

    What's new with the Budget this year?

    — Digital Budget: In 2021, for the first time, the Union Budget in India was read out from a tablet. In the customary photo before the presentation of the Budget in Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was seen carrying the device in a compact red case. This is expected to continue this year too.

    In the preceding years, finance ministers had carried Budget documents in brown, red or tan briefcases, in keeping with British tradition. That changed in 2019, when Nirmala Sitharaman replaced them with a traditional Bahi Khata or cloth ledger. “I thought it is high time we move on from the British hangover, to do something on our own,” the finance minister had said. “And well, easier for me to carry too.”

    — Budget on mobile app: The finance minister will present the Union Budget in "paperless form" this year, the government said on January 27. The entire budget document will be released on a mobile application named 'Union Budget Mobile App', for lawmakers and the general public after it is presented in the Parliament on February 1.

    The app allows complete access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Budget Speech, Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), and Finance Bill etc., as prescribed by the Constitution, the ministry stated. The application is bilingual (English & Hindi) and is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

     

    — No Halwa ceremony: This year, to mark the final stage of the Union Budget making process, sweets were provided to the core staff due to undergo “lock-in” at their workplaces, instead of a customary Halwa ceremony held every year in view of the prevailing pandemic situation and the need to observe health safety protocols, the ministry said.

    "To maintain the secrecy of Budget, there is a “lock-in” of the officials involved in making the Budget. Budget Press, situated inside North Block, houses all officials in the period leading up to the presentation of the Union Budget. These officers and staff will come in contact with their near and dear ones only after the Budget is presented by the Union Finance Minister in the Parliament," it further noted.

    Stay tuned for the latest news, developments analysis and opinion posts from our expert teams at MC!
    • February 01, 2022 / 07:12 AM IST

      Union Budget 2022 LIVE | Eight core sectors' growth for December comes in at 3.8% vs 3.4% in November
      India's eight core sectors grew by 3.8 percent in December 2021 compared to 3.4 percent in November 2021, the government said on January 31. Thus, with strong signs of recovery, as barring oil and steel, all sectors recorded positive growth in Dec. Will the Booster Budget fire up growth? Read here to see.

    • February 01, 2022 / 07:11 AM IST

      The mega budget panel on MoneyControl, right after FM’s speech. Don’t miss it. 
       

    • February 01, 2022 / 07:04 AM IST

      Union Budget 2022 LIVE | All about Dr V Anantha Nageswaran, new Chief Economic Advisor

      Dr V Anantha Nageswaran was appointed as the government’s Chief Economic Advisor on Friday, days before Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the economic survey and the Union Budget 2022. Nageswaran succeeds KV Subramanian who completed his three-year term in December 2021.

      The Chief Economic Advisor is an academic and former executive with Credit Suisse Group AG and Julius Baer Group. Prior to his appointment to the top role, Nageswaran worked as an author, teacher and consultant, the Finance Ministry statement said. He has also been a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India from 2019 to 2021, it said.

      Dr V Anantha Nageswaran has taught at several business schools and institutes of management in India and in Singapore and has published extensively. He was the dean of the IFMR Graduate School of Business and a visiting professor of Economics at the Krea University in Andhra Pradesh.

      Nageswaran earned an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) after completing his school and undergraduate degree in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai. He obtained a doctoral degree in Finance from the University of Massachusetts in 1994 for his work on the empirical behaviour of exchange rates.

      The Economic Survey report is usually prepared by the Chief Economic Advisor, but this year, it was done by the principal economic advisor and other officials as the post remained vacant following KV Subramanian’s term.

    • February 01, 2022 / 07:00 AM IST

      Union Budget 2022 LIVE | Here are 8 key takeaways from Economic Survey 2022

      - Growth in FY23 to be supported by widespread vaccine coverage, gains from supply-side reforms and easing of regulations.

      - Growth in FY23 to be supported by widespread COVID-19 vaccine coverage, gains from supply-side reforms and easing of regulations.

      - Robust export growth and availability of fiscal space to ramp up capital spending to support growth next fiscal.

      - Government finances to witness consolidation in 2021-22, after uptick in deficit and debt indicators during pandemic year FY21.

      - Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF) is expected to see strong growth of 15 percent in 2021-22 and achieve full recovery of pre-pandemic level.

      - A number of conventional and unconventional measures were taken to maintain the orderly market conditions to ensure that the increased financial needs of the governments are met smoothly, while keeping in mind the major objectives of cost minimization, risk mitigation and market development. Supported by these measures, the weighted average cost of the Government on dated securities during 2020-21 was at a 17-year low of 5.79 percent, despite a 141.2 percent jump in net market borrowings.

    • February 01, 2022 / 06:52 AM IST

      At a glance: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Team

    • February 01, 2022 / 06:50 AM IST

      Union Budget 2022 LIVE | Top 10 things to know before the market opens today
      The stock market on the day when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget in Parliament is expected to open in the green as trends on the SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the broader index with a gain of around 169 points. 
      The BSE Sensex rallied 813.94 points to 58,014.17, while the Nifty50 jumped 237.80 points to 17,339.80 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts.
      According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 17,266, followed by 17,192.2. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,411.8 and 17,483.8.
      Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets. Check out the full list here.

    • February 01, 2022 / 06:47 AM IST

      Union Budget 2022 LIVE | Affordable housing: What are the announcements expected from Budget 2022?
      The Union Budget announcements in the recent past have mentioned several measures to promote the growth of Affordable Housing sector in India. However, the absorption of affordable units has been marginally impacted due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic which resulted in a bleak economic scenario coupled with liquidity crunch and unstable income of EWS/LIG homebuyers.
      Here are a few of the expectations from Budget 2022 which may stimulate the next stage of growth in the Affordable Housing sector with a high multiplier impact: (See full story)
      -- Widening the definition of affordable housing to include the units priced above Rs 45 lakh, for extending the benefit to a large number of home buyers and encouraging more players.
      -- Moderate increase in the Rs 2 lakh limit on interest deduction under section 24(B) for tax rebate for home buyers.
      -- Extension of benefit under section 80EEA up to March 31, 2023, to avail additional Rs 1.5 lakh interest deduction on home loans for first-time homebuyers. Any relief on a second home would be icing on the cake and would stimulate the sector.
      -- Extension of Income tax benefit under Section 80IBA till March 31, 2023, with a uniform criterion on the residential unit size for projects located in metropolitan cities or any other place.
      -- Extension of benefits under Credit linked subsidy scheme (CLSS) scheme under PMAY-U for Middle Income Groups (MIG) until March 31, 2023.
      -- Increase in government’s contribution to 'Special Window for Funding Stalled Affordable and Middle-Income Housing Projects' (SWAMIH) funds along with relaxation in the rules and qualifications for availing the benefits from the government-backed last-mile financing platform.
      Above measures coupled with other curative measures like lower long-term capital gains tax, new provisioning for rental housing schemes, GST reforms to provide input tax GST credit for developers thereby reducing overall unit cost for homebuyers, increase in the total deduction available under 80C for homebuyers, etc may further catalyse investment into affordable housing segment.

    • February 01, 2022 / 06:38 AM IST

      In Pics: Budget team of the CBIC on eve of the Budget Day 

      Meet the Budget Team, with Finance Minister Sitharaman. Will there be any surprises? Stay with us as we bring you the most comprehensive, real-time analysis of the budget highlight and impact on you.

    • February 01, 2022 / 06:36 AM IST

      Election Update: Election Commission extends ban on rallies till February 11

      The Election Commission of India on January 31 announced that the ban on political rallies will be extended till February 11. A statement issued by the Election Commission read: "The ECI extends ban on road shows, padyatras (on-foot), cycle/bike/vehicle rallies, and processions till February 11, 2022."

      The Commission has, however, introduced some relaxations in the numbers permitted for physical public rallies from February 1, by allowing a maximum of 1,000 persons, or 50 percent capacity of the ground, whichever is lesser. Additionally, political parties can now hold indoor meetings with a maximum capacity of 500 people or 50 percent capacity of the hall (whichever is lesser), while 20 people (excluding security personnel) will be allowed at door-to-door campaigns. Read more here.

    • February 01, 2022 / 06:31 AM IST

      Economic Survey 2022: Reactions - Nomura, Crisil
      -- Economic Survey Fineprint From Sonal Varma, Nomura: "Overall, the survey suggests that growth is the answer, which will enable both a capex push and medium-term fiscal consolidation. In our view, the growth path ahead will be a lot trickier. While global growth and exports are strong currently, a shift in the composition of US consumer demand from goods to services, and the lagged effects of a slowing China suggest that global goods demand and exports could face headwinds in FY23. If so, India may need to significantly increase its export market share, to rely on exports as a sustained growth engine."

      -- Economic Survey Fineprint - DK Joshi, Chief Economist, Crisil: "Like last fiscal, the latest Economic Survey also sees a continued role of fiscal policy in shaping medium-term growth and supporting vulnerable parts of the economy. It specifically bats for supplyside reforms as the key driver of long-term growth — rightly so."
       

