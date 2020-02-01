App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 05:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020: From Defence to Railways here's the budget allocation for top 10 ministries

Take a look at Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget allocations for key sectors in FY 2020-21.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Ministry of housing and urban affairs | Rs 50040 crore
1/10

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs | Rs 50,040 crore. (Image: PTI)

Ministry of health and family welfare | Rs 67112 crore
2/10

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare | Rs 67,112 crore. (Image: Reuters)

Ministry of railways | Rs 72216 crore
3/10

Ministry of Railways | Rs 72,216 crore. (Image: PTI)

Ministry of Road Transport and Highway | Rs 91823 crore(PTI)
4/10

Ministry of Road Transport and Highway | Rs 91,823 crore. (Image: PTI)

Ministry of Human Resource Development | Rs 99312 crore
5/10

Ministry of Human Resource Development | Rs 99,312 crore. (Image: PTI)

Ministry of Rural Development | Rs 122398 crore
6/10

Ministry of Rural Development | Rs 1,22,398 crore. (Image: PTI)

Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution | Rs 124535 crore
7/10

Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution | Rs 1,24,535 crore (Image: Reuters)

Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare | Rs 142762 crore
8/10

Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare | Rs 1,42,762 crore. (Image: Reuters)

Ministry of Home Affairs | Rs 1,67,250 (Image: PTI)
9/10

Ministry of Home Affairs | Rs 1,67,250 crore. (Image: PTI)

Ministry of Defence | Rs 4,71,378 crore (Image: PTI)
10/10

Ministry of Defence | Rs 4,71,378 crore. (Image: PTI)

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 04:37 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Economy #Nirmala Sitaraman #Slideshow

