Budget 2020: From Defence to Railways here's the budget allocation for top 10 ministries

Take a look at Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget allocations for key sectors in FY 2020-21. 1/10 Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs | Rs 50,040 crore. (Image: PTI) 2/10 Ministry of Health and Family Welfare | Rs 67,112 crore. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 Ministry of Railways | Rs 72,216 crore. (Image: PTI) 4/10 Ministry of Road Transport and Highway | Rs 91,823 crore. (Image: PTI) 5/10 Ministry of Human Resource Development | Rs 99,312 crore. (Image: PTI) 6/10 Ministry of Rural Development | Rs 1,22,398 crore. (Image: PTI) 7/10 Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution | Rs 1,24,535 crore (Image: Reuters) 8/10 Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare | Rs 1,42,762 crore. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 Ministry of Home Affairs | Rs 1,67,250 crore. (Image: PTI) 10/10 Ministry of Defence | Rs 4,71,378 crore. (Image: PTI)