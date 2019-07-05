App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 01:25 PM IST

Budget 2019 | 1.95 crore houses to be provided under PMAY from FY20-22

Rs 80,250 crore will be invested to upgrade roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Budget 2019 - Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman -Union Budget
Budget 2019 - Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman -Union Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5 said 1.95 crore houses will be provided under PMAY scheme from FY20-22.

Sitharaman also said every single rural house will have electricity by 2022.

At least 1.25 lakh km of roads will be upgraded under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) scheme. For this project, Rs 80,250 crore will be invested.

Also read: Key takeaways from FM Nirmala Sitharaman's maiden Budget so far

Also, she informed Lok Sabha that 30,000 km of roads have been constructed under the scheme so far.

The Swachh Bharat Mission will undertake a solid waste management programme in every village.

First Published on Jul 5, 2019 12:07 pm

