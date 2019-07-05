App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 11:17 AM IST

Budget 2019: Key takeaways from FM Nirmala Sitharaman's maiden Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her maiden Budget in Parliament today. Here are the key takeaways from the Budget speech.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

- Targets to become a $3 trillion economy in FY20, $5 trillion in a few years
- Proposes changes to kick-start domestic and foreign investment
- Time right for India to enter into aircraft financing and leasing
- To implement enabling measures to boost International Financial Service Centres (IFSCs)- Will create congenial atmosphere for development of MRO services

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 11:17 am

tags #Budget 2019 #Budget speech #Business #Economy #India #union budget 2019

