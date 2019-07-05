Budget 2019: Key takeaways from FM Nirmala Sitharaman's maiden Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her maiden Budget in Parliament today. Here are the key takeaways from the Budget speech.

- Targets to become a $3 trillion economy in FY20, $5 trillion in a few years- Proposes changes to kick-start domestic and foreign investment- Time right for India to enter into aircraft financing and leasing- To implement enabling measures to boost International Financial Service Centres (IFSCs)- Will create congenial atmosphere for development of MRO services