Black money finds no mention in RBI Governor Das' address on Rs 2,000 notes

The issue of black money found no mention in Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das' briefing on the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes.

In an impromptu address to the media on May 22, Das said that the May 19 decision to withdraw the notes was a result of the RBI's currency management given that the high-denomination note had served it's purpose.

The Rs 2,000 note, introduced to remonetise the economy following the government's decision to ban the erstwhile Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in November 2016, had seen it's supply steadily decrease over the last few years. As at the end of 202-23, the value of these notes in circulation stood at Rs 3.62 lakh crore, down from a peak of Rs 6.73 lakh crore at the end of 2017-18.

In his briefing in the Capital, Das did not offer black money reduction as an objective of the decision and instead focussed on the falling use of the note and the end of it's normal life.