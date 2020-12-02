eye-on-india Big Story | Can GST collections remain over Rs 1 lakh crore in the coming months? The gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection for November stood at Rs 1.04 lakh crore. GST collections were at Rs 1.05 lakh crore in October, making it the first time monthly revenues crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark in FY21. Is it likely that the GST collections can continue to be above Rs 1 lakh crore in the coming months? Let's Find out in this edition of Big Story