Australia recognises Covishield, but no clarity on when ban on international travelers to end

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Australia has recognised Covishield and incoming international arrivals jabbed with the vaccine will be allowed entry into the country. However, there is no clarity on when the current ban on international travelers will be ended by the Australian government.

A release by the Australian Prime Ministers Office on 1 October announced the induction of the vaccine in Australia's official list of approved jabs. The issue had been raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week on the sidelines of the Quad summit in Washington DC, officials said.

The latest decision came after the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), Australia's pharma regulator, published its initial assessment of the data on the protection offered by Covishield. It advised that it should be considered as a ‘recognised vaccine’ for the purpose of determining incoming international travelers as appropriately vaccinated. It also approved the Chinese vaccine Coronavac by Sinovac.

Relations between both nations have warmed increasingly with a series of diplomatic announcements made in the past month alone. A boost to trade and strategic ties aimed at bypassing China were discussed earlier this month during the first-ever 2+2 ministerial talks between both sides in New Delhi.

On 30 September, it was announced that both nations will complete an early harevst trade agreement by Christmas, later this year during an ongoing visit by Australian Trade Minister Dan Trehan.

Wait for visit continues

However, Indian travelers heading to the country will be allowed entry 'down under' may have to wait at least till November, when the country plans to let it's own citizens travel internationally at will.

One of the few countries who have managed to contain the Covid-19 virus from the initial days of the pandemic, Australia has been extra cautious in opening its borders. Under the government's phased plan of removing COVID restrictions, international travel is on track to reopen safely to fully vaccinated Australian travellers, according to the release.

However, it was not immediately clear if the same would apply to foreign citizens. An increasing number of Indians have been travelling 'down under' for tourism and business purposes over the past few years.

Australia's various states and territories will begin this program at different times given their varying vaccination rates but the system is expected to commence in November.

Covishield in Australia

However, the Australian government clarified that declaring certain COVID-19 vaccines as ‘recognised vaccines’ is separate to a regulatory decision on whether they are approved for use for vaccination in Australia, which has not been made by the TGA.

Currently, four COVID-19 vaccines have been approved and registered for use by the TGA - Pfizer (Comirnaty), AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria), Moderna (Spikevax) and COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen.

Like most of the developed world, large chunks of the country's population have been vaccinated.

"With first dose vaccination rates at over 78 percent and double dose rates nationwide at 55 per cent and on track to reach 70 per cent in some jurisdictions over the next week, our government has been finalising plans so Australian families can be reunited, Australian workers can travel in and out of our country, and we can work towards welcoming tourists back to our shores," the release said.