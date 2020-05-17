App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 17, 2020 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan: One TV channel each for Class 1 to 12 to be launched under PM e-Vidya initiative

Further, top 100 universities will be permitted to automatically start online courses by 30 May 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A digital education initiative for students called PM e-Vidya will be launched, said finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

She added that this will provide multi-mode access to digital online education.

Here, there will be an earmarked TV channel per class from 1 to 12 (one class, one channel).

Further, top 100 universities will be permitted to automatically start online courses by 30 May 2020, added Sitharaman.

This is part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (self-reliant India) announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12 to deal with the disruption caused by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The finance minister said that the Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing (DIKSHA) platform will be used extensively for school education in states and union territories.

The DIKSHA platform offers teachers, students and parents learning material relevant to the prescribed school curriculum. Students can download the DIKSHA app and scan the textbook QR code for easy access to the school lessons.

For the the visually impaired, the government will encourage extensive use of radio, community radio and podcasts special electronic content.

As far as curriculum is concerned, Sitharaman said that the government will launch a new National Curriculum and Pedagogical framework. This will be for school, early childhood and teachers and integrated with the current skill requirements.

Another literacy-led initiative will be launched by December 2020. Called the National Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Mission, Sitharaman said that this initiative is to ensure that every child attains learning levels and outcomes in grade five by 2025.

Special help to boost mental health

From March 25, there was a nationwide lockdown to minimise COVID-19 spread. This led to all educational institutes shutting down physical classes and a few moving daily lessons online.

The finance minister said that concerns were expressed by the rise in stress among students, especially with social distancing in place across India.

"Students required psychological support during the lockdown since the COVID-19 restrictions were new to them. Hence, we are launching a new initiative to promote mental health," she added.

Called Manodarpan, this initiative will offer psycho-social support tostudents, teachers and families for mental health and emotional well-being. The finance minister will be launched immediately.

First Published on May 17, 2020 11:57 am

tags #Atmanirabhar Bharat #Business #coronavirus #Economy #HR

