MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Register Now!Join us for the second Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility' panel discussion, presented by Volvo Cars India on January 31, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Economic Survey 2022: Government's capital expenditure grew 13.5% on year in Apr-Nov

    The government's total capital expenditure rose to Rs 2.74 lakh crore in Apr-Nov 2021-22 as compared to Rs 2.41 lakh crore a year ago.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2022 / 02:25 PM IST

    The Economic Survey has said that the Indian government's capital expenditure grew by 13.5 percent on year in April to November, with focus on infrastructure-intensive sectors like roads and highways, railways, and housing and urban affairs.

    The total capital expenditure rose to Rs 2.74 lakh crore in April-November 2021-22 as compared to Rs 2.41 lakh crore a year ago.

    However, the Rs 2.74 lakh crore spent by the government represents 49.4 percent of the total provision of Rs 5.54 lakh crore made in the Budget for 2021-22. In comparison, the government had spent 58.5 percent of the budget provisions a year ago.

    Going forward, the Economic Survey said that a large portion of the capital spending takes place in the second half of the year and the government is likely to meet its budget provision in 2021-22.

    Capital Expenditure 2

    Close

    Related stories

    The capital expenditure in April-November 2021 on road transport and highways stood at Rs 73,907 crore, for railways Rs 65,157 and for housing & urban affairs Rs 16,891 crore, the report said.

    Capital Expenditure

    Furthermore, the Survey said that the increase in capital expenditure is particularly substantial given the high year on year growth in capital expenditure registered during 2020-21 when compared to 2019-20.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #capex #Economic Survey
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 02:19 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.