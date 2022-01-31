Economic Survey 2022: Government's capital expenditure grew 13.5% on year in Apr-Nov

The Economic Survey has said that the Indian government's capital expenditure grew by 13.5 percent on year in April to November, with focus on infrastructure-intensive sectors like roads and highways, railways, and housing and urban affairs.

The total capital expenditure rose to Rs 2.74 lakh crore in April-November 2021-22 as compared to Rs 2.41 lakh crore a year ago.

However, the Rs 2.74 lakh crore spent by the government represents 49.4 percent of the total provision of Rs 5.54 lakh crore made in the Budget for 2021-22. In comparison, the government had spent 58.5 percent of the budget provisions a year ago.

Going forward, the Economic Survey said that a large portion of the capital spending takes place in the second half of the year and the government is likely to meet its budget provision in 2021-22.

The capital expenditure in April-November 2021 on road transport and highways stood at Rs 73,907 crore, for railways Rs 65,157 and for housing & urban affairs Rs 16,891 crore, the report said.

Furthermore, the Survey said that the increase in capital expenditure is particularly substantial given the high year on year growth in capital expenditure registered during 2020-21 when compared to 2019-20.