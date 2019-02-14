Zylog Systems Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 45.50 crore, up 18.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.50 crore in December 2018 up 18.93% from Rs. 38.26 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.55 crore in December 2018 up 37.83% from Rs. 7.32 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.69 crore in December 2018 up 48.27% from Rs. 5.20 crore in December 2017.

Zylog Systems shares closed at 0.75 on February 11, 2019 (NSE)