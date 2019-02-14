Zylog Systems Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 45.50 crore, up 18.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zylog Systems are:
Net Sales at Rs 45.50 crore in December 2018 up 18.93% from Rs. 38.26 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.55 crore in December 2018 up 37.83% from Rs. 7.32 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.69 crore in December 2018 up 48.27% from Rs. 5.20 crore in December 2017.
Zylog Systems shares closed at 0.75 on February 11, 2019 (NSE)
|
|Zylog Systems
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|45.50
|37.34
|38.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|45.50
|37.34
|38.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.59
|11.12
|7.73
|Depreciation
|0.60
|0.61
|1.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|36.89
|30.39
|35.30
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.59
|-4.77
|-6.01
|Other Income
|-0.70
|1.15
|-0.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.29
|-3.62
|-6.43
|Interest
|0.23
|0.30
|0.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.52
|-3.92
|-6.76
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.07
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.52
|-3.94
|-6.83
|Tax
|1.03
|0.15
|0.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.55
|-4.09
|-7.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.55
|-4.09
|-7.32
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.55
|-4.09
|-7.32
|Equity Share Capital
|29.50
|29.50
|29.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|-1,039.42
|-1,034.84
|-996.35
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.77
|-0.69
|-1.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.77
|-0.69
|-1.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.77
|--
|-1.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.77
|-0.69
|-1.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited