    Zuari Agro Chem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.74 crore, down 22.34% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 01:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zuari Agro Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.74 crore in June 2023 down 22.34% from Rs. 52.46 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.67 crore in June 2023 down 102.2% from Rs. 850.08 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.67 crore in June 2023 up 26.36% from Rs. 6.07 crore in June 2022.

    Zuari Agro Chem shares closed at 163.20 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.94% returns over the last 6 months and 1.27% over the last 12 months.

    Zuari Agro Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.7439.4452.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.7439.4452.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials24.9330.3625.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods----15.89
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.17-0.601.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.900.362.15
    Depreciation0.811.040.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.3413.108.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.41-4.82-2.08
    Other Income9.2759.937.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.8655.115.20
    Interest25.5326.0721.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-18.6729.04-16.33
    Exceptional Items---698.971,142.39
    P/L Before Tax-18.67-669.931,126.06
    Tax---171.38260.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-18.67-498.55865.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-----15.22
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-18.67-498.55850.08
    Equity Share Capital42.0642.0642.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.44-118.54202.11
    Diluted EPS-4.44-118.54202.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.44-118.54202.11
    Diluted EPS-4.44-118.54202.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:22 pm

