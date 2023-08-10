Zuari Agro Chem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.74 crore, down 22.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.74 crore in June 2023 down 22.34% from Rs. 52.46 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.67 crore in June 2023 down 102.2% from Rs. 850.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.67 crore in June 2023 up 26.36% from Rs. 6.07 crore in June 2022.

Zuari Agro Chem shares closed at 163.20 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.94% returns over the last 6 months and 1.27% over the last 12 months.