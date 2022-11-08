English
    Zuari Agro Chem Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 501.62 crore, down 46.32% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 05:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zuari Agro Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 501.62 crore in September 2022 down 46.32% from Rs. 934.51 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.37 crore in September 2022 down 137.92% from Rs. 95.92 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.35 crore in September 2022 down 118.19% from Rs. 84.37 crore in September 2021.

    Zuari Agro Chem shares closed at 172.65 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.03% returns over the last 6 months and 51.38% over the last 12 months.

    Zuari Agro Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations501.621,295.92934.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations501.621,295.92934.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials291.12630.73494.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods158.85230.40136.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-62.7981.44-12.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.4331.8726.82
    Depreciation17.2517.6716.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses103.93235.30209.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-37.1768.5163.55
    Other Income4.5711.714.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-32.6080.2268.21
    Interest51.3544.9544.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-83.9535.2724.01
    Exceptional Items--1,142.39--
    P/L Before Tax-83.951,177.6624.01
    Tax-18.74278.6316.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-65.21899.037.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items---15.2222.86
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-65.21883.8130.30
    Minority Interest14.80-10.48-13.33
    Share Of P/L Of Associates14.0428.8678.95
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-36.37902.1995.92
    Equity Share Capital42.0642.0642.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.65214.5122.81
    Diluted EPS-8.65214.5122.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.65214.5122.81
    Diluted EPS-8.65214.5122.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:40 pm