    Zensar Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 489.20 crore, up 12.36% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 09:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zensar Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 489.20 crore in June 2023 up 12.36% from Rs. 435.40 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 148.80 crore in June 2023 up 171.04% from Rs. 54.90 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 203.90 crore in June 2023 up 94.19% from Rs. 105.00 crore in June 2022.

    Zensar Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 6.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.43 in June 2022.

    Zensar Tech shares closed at 461.85 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 111.47% returns over the last 6 months and 80.52% over the last 12 months.

    Zensar Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations489.20477.00435.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations489.20477.00435.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods---0.10--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost315.80314.30302.50
    Depreciation16.307.1023.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses45.0049.2044.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax112.10106.5064.20
    Other Income75.5081.7016.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax187.60188.2081.10
    Interest4.104.304.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax183.50183.9076.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax183.50183.9076.30
    Tax34.7032.1021.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities148.80151.8054.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period148.80151.8054.90
    Equity Share Capital45.3045.3045.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.576.712.43
    Diluted EPS6.516.672.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.576.712.43
    Diluted EPS6.516.672.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 21, 2023 09:44 pm

