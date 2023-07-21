Zensar Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 489.20 crore, up 12.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 489.20 crore in June 2023 up 12.36% from Rs. 435.40 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 148.80 crore in June 2023 up 171.04% from Rs. 54.90 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 203.90 crore in June 2023 up 94.19% from Rs. 105.00 crore in June 2022.

Zensar Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 6.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.43 in June 2022.

Zensar Tech shares closed at 461.85 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 111.47% returns over the last 6 months and 80.52% over the last 12 months.