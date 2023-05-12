English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Zensar Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,212.60 crore, up 5.1% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zensar Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,212.60 crore in March 2023 up 5.1% from Rs. 1,153.80 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 119.20 crore in March 2023 down 8.24% from Rs. 129.90 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 203.00 crore in March 2023 down 14.2% from Rs. 236.60 crore in March 2022.

    Zensar Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.75 in March 2022.

    Zensar Tech shares closed at 309.90 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 44.68% returns over the last 6 months and 8.58% over the last 12 months.

    Zensar Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,212.601,197.601,153.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,212.601,197.601,153.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.0029.7025.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost798.80775.40711.80
    Depreciation35.1049.7048.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses232.00257.60252.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax140.7085.20116.20
    Other Income27.2025.9072.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax167.90111.10188.50
    Interest6.307.608.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax161.60103.50179.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax161.60103.50179.60
    Tax42.4027.0048.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities119.2076.50130.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period119.2076.50130.80
    Minority Interest-----0.90
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates119.2076.50129.90
    Equity Share Capital45.3045.3045.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.273.385.75
    Diluted EPS5.243.365.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.273.385.75
    Diluted EPS5.243.365.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Zensar Tech #Zensar Technologies
    first published: May 12, 2023 10:44 am