Zensar Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,212.60 crore, up 5.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,212.60 crore in March 2023 up 5.1% from Rs. 1,153.80 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 119.20 crore in March 2023 down 8.24% from Rs. 129.90 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 203.00 crore in March 2023 down 14.2% from Rs. 236.60 crore in March 2022.

Zensar Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.75 in March 2022.

Zensar Tech shares closed at 309.90 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 44.68% returns over the last 6 months and 8.58% over the last 12 months.