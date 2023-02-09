English
    Zee Learn Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.73 crore, up 5.37% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zee Learn are:Net Sales at Rs 54.73 crore in December 2022 up 5.37% from Rs. 51.94 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 161.08 crore in December 2022 down 3177.64% from Rs. 4.91 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.86 crore in December 2022 up 3.59% from Rs. 13.38 crore in December 2021.Zee Learn shares closed at 6.33 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.22% returns over the last 6 months and -60.44% over the last 12 months.
    Zee Learn
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations54.7372.4951.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations54.7372.4951.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods24.3510.890.21
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.35-2.430.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.0025.9124.30
    Depreciation8.447.589.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--4.713.24
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.5415.9814.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.749.85-1.27
    Other Income3.683.034.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.4212.883.39
    Interest11.3310.6810.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.912.20-6.62
    Exceptional Items-156.62----
    P/L Before Tax-162.532.20-6.62
    Tax0.812.382.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-163.34-0.18-8.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-163.34-0.18-8.84
    Minority Interest2.262.343.92
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-161.082.16-4.91
    Equity Share Capital32.6132.6132.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.94-0.07-0.15
    Diluted EPS-4.94-0.07-0.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.94-0.07-0.15
    Diluted EPS-4.94-0.07-0.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited