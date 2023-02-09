Zee Learn Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.73 crore, up 5.37% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 05:40 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zee Learn are:Net Sales at Rs 54.73 crore in December 2022 up 5.37% from Rs. 51.94 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 161.08 crore in December 2022 down 3177.64% from Rs. 4.91 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.86 crore in December 2022 up 3.59% from Rs. 13.38 crore in December 2021.
|Zee Learn shares closed at 6.33 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.22% returns over the last 6 months and -60.44% over the last 12 months.
|Zee Learn
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|54.73
|72.49
|51.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|54.73
|72.49
|51.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|24.35
|10.89
|0.21
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-12.35
|-2.43
|0.89
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|25.00
|25.91
|24.30
|Depreciation
|8.44
|7.58
|9.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|4.71
|3.24
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.54
|15.98
|14.57
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.74
|9.85
|-1.27
|Other Income
|3.68
|3.03
|4.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.42
|12.88
|3.39
|Interest
|11.33
|10.68
|10.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.91
|2.20
|-6.62
|Exceptional Items
|-156.62
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-162.53
|2.20
|-6.62
|Tax
|0.81
|2.38
|2.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-163.34
|-0.18
|-8.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-163.34
|-0.18
|-8.84
|Minority Interest
|2.26
|2.34
|3.92
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-161.08
|2.16
|-4.91
|Equity Share Capital
|32.61
|32.61
|32.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.94
|-0.07
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-4.94
|-0.07
|-0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.94
|-0.07
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-4.94
|-0.07
|-0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited